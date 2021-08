LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office confirms search crews have found a second body amidst the debris from a flash flood and mudslide last week along the Cache la Poudre River. Officials say the body is that of a male. On Sunday, work continued at the debris field near Highway 14 and Black Hollow Road. Crews had been looking for three missing people in Poudre Canyon since the flood on Tuesday. Sheriff’s officials describe the three missing people as two men and a woman. Crews already found the body of a woman, who has not yet been identified. She...