The Boston Red Sox currently maintain first place in the American League East and, despite preseason exceptions, look like a team on its way to contend for a championship. It’s prompted some writers and analysts around the league to wonder what moves chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom & Co. could make ahead of the July 30 MLB trade deadline. It’s made others wonder if Bloom, who has done wonders replenishing Boston’s farm system in short order, could opt out of trading assets now with long-term sustainability in mind.