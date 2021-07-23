Price responds to backlash regarding PC Park

Submitted Pulaski County Park is a popular spot during the summer season but county government's efforts to attract tourists doesn't sit well with all locals.

Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price has responded to social media backlash over a recent Fiscal Court discussion about hiring security for the county's park system.

During the July 13 meeting as Dep. Judge Price was answering questions about the recommendation for security, he discussed recent incidents where a park volunteer had been followed home from Firebrook and White Lily facilities had been broken into. For the county's largest and busiest park, Pulaski County Park, Price noted that a significant problem had been vandalism with other concerns being kids on golf carts and people staying "all hours of the night" who weren't camping. As the discussion continued, he commented as quoted in the July 16 edition:

"Unless you're putting a boat in, going to a campsite or cabin, or riding the trails…you just don't need to be down there. We have one of the best places in Lake Cumberland that's becoming a destination point. We've been booked every weekend all the way up through September, and we want to continue that."

The first half of that particular quotation has since gained traction on social media, with the county -- and Price in particular -- taking heat for developing the park to such an extent that some locals no longer feel welcome there. Several say it has been turned into an RV park.

Judge-Executive Steve Kelley was the first to respond, asking the newspaper to clarify that Price was speaking about "late night activity at the park." The newspaper reporter had removed from Price's quote a reference to an individual who uses the trails and just happened to be attending the meeting but review of the video does indeed show Price saying "…riding the trails at night…"

On Wednesday evening, Pulaski County Park issued a Facebook post featuring a joint statement from Judge Kelley and Dep. Judge Price:

"Parks and recreation are a means to provide individual or families opportunities to spend important quality time together and are a tangible reflection of the quality of life in our community. They are a sense of pride for our community. All of our parks are well-maintained, FREELY accessible and are key elements of our strong, safe, family-friendly community. Please ignore the misinformation propagated on social media. Come see for yourself, all our parks are open freely to the public either walking, riding bikes, swimming, fishing, playgrounds. We strive with our Parks and Recreation to build public pride and cohesion amongst all and to significantly impact the quality of life in our community."

Price told the Commonwealth Journal Thursday that he tries to ignore negativity but wrote the statement after receiving encouragement about how great Pulaski Park is.

"I'm very proud of our community," Price said, adding he grew up spending time at PC Park, Shopville, Eubank and Science Hill (the last two aren't in the county system). "I'm very proud of our parks…It showcases our county and what we think about families."

Price reiterated the need for security at all the county's parks but, when asked about PC Park particularly, stated that it was needed after 10 p.m. into the early morning hours.

"It's open publicly 24 hours," Price said of PC Park. "I was simply saying that we need security after 10, 11, 1, 2, 3 o'clock because we've had a lot of increased vandalism and I want to continue to make sure our parks our safe for the people that's using them."

Price added that back in the late 1970s going into the 1990s, the park was reputed not to be safe at night and was gated off after 10 p.m. in an effort to deter vandalism. "We don't have to do that because with proper security, it's available 24/7," he said. "But if you're bringing a boat down there to fish at night and you leave your trailer and truck there in our parking lot, I want you to know that's going to be safe."

Deputy Judge Price continued that the county's development of the park -- like increasing the number of RV sites, installing rental cabins and improving the park's trails and beach -- generates revenue that can help other departments such as Animal Control.

"It's such an asset today, and has been, for our community…," he said, "but we didn't grow it necessarily to produce revenue, because our parks are free. We want them to be better and improve them."

The deputy judge believes most people appreciate the county's efforts at PC Park and attributes negative comments to political opposition as the county nears the next election cycle.

"[The county] is growing because of our Parks and Recreation as much as our job force or anything else," Price said. "People are asking all the time about our trails, about PC Park, about our parks. It's such a tangible asset that it's helped to develop pride in our communities."