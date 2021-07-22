Cancel
‘I Do Not Want To Stop Here’: 84-Year-Old Graduates With Psychology Degree From CSUN

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 11 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An 84-year-old man proved that it’s never too late to reach your dreams when he graduated from California State University, Northridge.

John Kihm earned his Bachelor of Science in Psychology in June 2021 and is now inspiring people of all ages to never give up.

“Through many hurdles in my life, I was able to achieve this dream right here at CSUN. I did this at 84 years old. I am living proof that it is never too late to set a goal and reach it. I have done a lot in my life,” Kihm said to CSUN.

The new college graduate is a Navy veteran who suffered from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and had a rocky academic start.

“In 1954, I was kicked out of high school during my senior year. Following this, I took a break from my education,” he told the university.

He found success in being on-screen in movies and commercials but also decided later that he wanted to pursue psychology.

“After all of this, I found myself at the doors of CSUN in my 80s. I was here to finally obtain the degree I wanted, and that is exactly what I did. I won’t deny that getting through school was a lot harder to do at this age compared to the past. However, I was able to get through it and form new friendships with fellow students who embraced me at CSUN along the way. I was as much of a student as they were,” Kihm continued.

“Now that this goal is accomplished, I do not want to stop here. I want to continue my education in January. I appreciate my time here at CSUN and would like everyone to know that it is never too late to finish your education. There are a lot of former students and veterans out there who may feel that they missed their chance of achieving a college degree. I want to prove that if I can do it, anyone can. I want to help fellow CSUN students chase their dreams as well. The school helped me realize a dream.”

CSUN is one of the 23 campuses of the California State University school system.

