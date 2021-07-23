Police: One person injured in shooting on Evansville’s Southeast side
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville police are investigating a shooting on the city’s Southeast side late Thursday night. According to the Evansville Police Department, at least one person was shot during an incident on Grand Avenue and Riverside Drive just before 10 p.m. Police say they were flagged down near a gas station on Kentucky Avenue where they found one victim. EPD said the person is believed to have a non-life threatening injury, but their condition is unknown.www.tristatehomepage.com
Comments / 0