The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Next-Gen Map Mod

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is one of the most beloved games ever, and fans have found a lot of different ways to showcase their passion for it, including mods. Modder "kjhgf" has released what's being called a "pseudo 3D world map" for the game's Special Edition. According to DSOGaming, "this next-gen world map features high-resolution map textures, normal maps, cloudmap and cloud system, as well as map overlays" and it should also work with the game's Legacy Edition. For players on PC looking to give the game a next-gen improvement, this looks like a very exciting mod! Those interested in learning more about mods from "kjhgf" can check them out on Nexus Mods right here.