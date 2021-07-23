Morning Coffee Has Never Been So Easy with the Vertuo Next
Your morning has never been so easy. With the all-new Vertuo Next coffee machine from Nespresso, your daily coffee is made just right, all at the press of a button. Nespresso have reigned as kings of the capsule coffee game for a while now. But, if you’ve ever owned one for yourself, you’ll know there has always been a few teething issues. Whether that’s the limited drinks available or the pesky little capsules; the Vertuo Next addresses these problems makes the best cup of coffee this side of the cafe.manofmany.com
