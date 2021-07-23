Morning Coffee Has Never Been So Easy with the Vertuo Next

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Over the last year or so, I’ve been on a self-improvement journey of sorts (don’t roll your eyes just yet!). After some life-changing health events flipped my world on its head, I took a look at how I was living my life and what I could do to make it better, happier, and healthier. I began with small changes, like instituting a phone-free morning and incorporating breathing/yoga exercises into my routine. But even with all the positive changes I was making, something still felt off. That’s when I looked down at my morning cup of coffee and thought, “Maybe, it’s you.” I had known for a while that I needed to call things off with coffee (it never did my anxiety, nor my stomach, much good), but that was a breakup I wasn’t ready for. That is, until I discovered matcha, or Jade Leaf’s Organic Matcha Latte Mix, to be more precise.