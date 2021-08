July began with a sense of relief in the U.S. It ends with a flurry of new mandates and reminders of just how dangerous the coronavirus can be. New data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention point to why the agency changed its guidance, now recommends even fully vaccinated people mask up indoors in places where the virus is spreading. But we stress vaccination is still the best way to protect yourself from getting sick. The delta variant is responsible, and that more contagious version of the coronavirus is a warning flag to researchers.