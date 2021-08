With the price of avocados always fluctuating, many people are becoming increasingly interested in growing their own. But how exactly do you do it? And, more importantly, do you live in a place where it's even possible? Avocados have been growing very well in the south-central part of Mexico for centuries due to the ideal hot climate. And in the United States, California, Florida, Hawaii, and southern Texas all have similar climates. If you live in one of these states, you're in luck, but if you don't, the chances of growing an avocado tree are unfortunately slim to none.