Every time you think you can’t be surprised by Raúl Ruidíaz he goes and does something like he did on Thursday. Coming on as a second-half substitute, Ruidíaz still managed to grab the week’s biggest highlight. His goal from more than 40 yards out will go down as not just one of the longest strikes in MLS history — the ESPN broadcast claimed Wayne Rooney’s 68-yard blast is the only longer one on record — but it also has to be considered an instant Goal of the Year favorite.