ETHS announces vaccination verification process for 2021-22 academic year
Students and staff at Evanston Township High School have been asked to provide proof of vaccination ahead of the 2021-22 academic year, the school announced Wednesday. While vaccinations are not required to participate in in-person instruction for the upcoming school year, the school previously announced a policy requiring non-vaccinated students and staff to wear face coverings on school premises.dailynorthwestern.com
