Ashtabula, OH

'Bula BOE reaches goal

By SHELLEY TERRY sterry@starbeacon.com
Posted by 
Star Beacon
Star Beacon
 11 days ago
SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — The Ashtabula Area City Schools Board of Education approved the purchase of 600 Chromebook tablets for students at Wednesday night’s meeting.

The Chromebooks cost $169,300, and completes the district’s goal of a computer for every student, Superintendent Dr. Mark Potts said.

The purchase allows students daily access to web-based instruction and uninterrupted instruction if future situations requiring distance learning, such as the COVID-19 pandemic caused in 2020, he said.

In February, the school board approved the purchase of 500 Chromebook tablets, replacing the first-generation of Chromebooks that are failing and out of service life, Potts said.

Those Chromebooks cost $159,000 and were paid for using textbook and technology funds.

In other business, the board prepared for the 2021-22 school year by hiring the following people:

• Sean Allgood to serve as athletic director, Lakeside High School, with a three-year contract, effective Aug. 1. He will be paid $67,248 a year. However, the board tabled any further action with respect to the creation of the assistant to the athletic director position and approval of the assistant to the athletic director job description.

• John Pinto, assistant high school principal, three-year contract, effective Aug. 1. Yearly salary: $86,395.

• Zoe Hodgkinson, kindergarten teacher, Michigan Primary, effective Aug. 16. Salary to be determined. Hodgkinson also was hired to serve as head cheerleading advisor at Lakeside High.

• Lisa Newsome, director of state and federal funds, central office, three-year contract, effective Aug. 1.Yearly salary: $89,808.

• Kelly Washington, director of school improvements, central office, three-year contract, effective Aug. 1. Yearly salary: $96,544.

The board also accepted the following resignations:

• Austin Blair, music teacher, resigning his position Aug. 13. Blair has been with Ashtabula Area City Schools since Aug. 17, 2017.

• Donald Ciarniello, Special Education Special Education Intervention Specialist, Lakeside Junior High, resigning his position effective Aug. 1. Ciarniello has been with the district since Aug. 17, 2017.

• Julie Fulton, assistant principal, Lakeside Junior High, resigning her position effective Aug. 1. Fulton is being recommended for the position of Special Education Supervisor.

• Christina Gulley, school psychologist, resigning her position effective Aug. 1. Gulley is being recommended for the position of Special Education Supervisor.

• Ramona Kendzerski, Special Education Dean, resigning her position effective July 1. Kendzerski has been with Ashtabula Area City Schools since Aug. 24, 2000.

• Lisa Newsome, principal, Ontario Primary, resigning her position effective Aug. 1. Newsome is being recommended for the position of Director of State and Federal Funds.

• Crystal Stoneman, Special Education Intervention Specialist, Superior Intermediate, resigning her position effective July 9, contingent upon being hired at Buckeye Local Schools. Stoneman has been with the district since Aug. 22, 2008.

In other business, the board accepted a $1,092 donation from MFG Composite Systems Company for the Class of 2021.

Star Beacon

Star Beacon

Ashtabula, OH
