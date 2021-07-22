AL Power moving forward with capping coal ash pond

But that agreement had to be approved by GRE's 28 member cooperatives. Approval required a supermajority, and that threshold was met. “This is another huge step forward in securing a long-term, viable future for Coal Creek Station, its workers and the communities that depend on the hundreds of jobs at Coal Creek and the nearby Falkirk Mine,” Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford said in a joint statement. “We’re grateful to GRE and its member cooperatives for approving this sale, and to Rainbow Energy Center and Nexus Line for their investment, which will support U.S. energy security and help maintain a strong regional power grid for consumers who depend on the reliable, affordable electricity provided by North Dakota’s abundant lignite coal.”