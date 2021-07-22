Cancel
Alabama State

AL Power moving forward with capping coal ash pond

By Andrea Ramey
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, AL. (WPMI) — Power plants across the country have had to decide either to cap their coal ash ponds or cart off all the waste and dump it somewhere else. Alabama Power elected to cap the pond at Barry Power Plant in Mobile County, and the state has now approved the decision and issued a permit.

Coal Industry1
Economy
Energy Industry
Politics
Industry
Tennessee Stateenergynews.us

TN environmentalists, officials divided on TVA coal plant closures

COAL: Eastern Tennessee officials and environmental groups react to the Tennessee Valley Authority’s plans to retire two coal-fired plants, one of which was the site of a massive coal ash spill and the other of which has been linked to nearby contamination. (Oak Ridger) ALSO:. • Environmental and ratepayer advocacy...
Energy IndustryWHNT-TV

WATCH: TVA implodes its oldest coal-fired power plant

JOHNSONVILLE, Tenn. – A loud boom and a cloud of dust, that’s what residents of Johnsonville, Tennessee heard and saw when the Tennessee Valley Authority imploded the 600-foot smokestack of its oldest coal-fired power plant. The implosion clears the site for future development and a possible generation project that could advance clean-energy technologies.
Energy IndustryPosted by
WITF

Renewables overtake coal, but natural gas still dominates U.S. power generation

Renewable energy has inched above both coal and nuclear power for the first time, to become the second highest source of electricity in the United States behind natural gas. Figures released last week by the Energy Information Administration show wind, hydroelectric, solar, biomass and geothermal combined accounted for 834 billion kilowatt hours, or about 21% of all generation in 2020. Natural gas still leads as the nation’s top source of electricity, generating 1,617 kWh last year, or about 40% of U.S. power generation.
Marshall County, WVwvgazettemail.com

Ratepayer, environmental groups oppose AEP subsidiaries' pitch to present new cost scenarios to keep Mitchell plant open

Most intervenors have opposed American Electric Power subsidiaries’ request before West Virginia utility regulators to provide new cost scenarios for keeping a Marshall County coal-fired power plant federally compliant and operating past 2028. The West Virginia Citizen Action Group, Solar United Neighbors and Energy Efficient West Virginia (filing jointly), the...
Tennessee StateFulton Sun

TVA demolishes 50s-era Tennessee coal power plant

NEW JOHNSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority has demolished a shuttered coal plant that began generating electricity in the 1950s. The implosion early Saturday destroyed a 600-foot smokestack and 10 boilers at the former Johnsonville Fossil Plant. The TVA is clearing the site for possible new energy technologies.
Energy IndustryFreethink

Will power plants move into the cloud?

Hannah Beal had been wanting to move to the Rocky Mountains for years. Denver was too crowded for her liking, and access to hiking trails and skiing was becoming a long, congested drive. So when she landed a job as a secretary at Carbondale Middle School, 150 miles west of...
Energy IndustryGrand Forks Herald

Port: Great River Energy went from replacing coal with wind to signing up for more coal power

But that agreement had to be approved by GRE's 28 member cooperatives. Approval required a supermajority, and that threshold was met. “This is another huge step forward in securing a long-term, viable future for Coal Creek Station, its workers and the communities that depend on the hundreds of jobs at Coal Creek and the nearby Falkirk Mine,” Gov. Doug Burgum and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford said in a joint statement. “We’re grateful to GRE and its member cooperatives for approving this sale, and to Rainbow Energy Center and Nexus Line for their investment, which will support U.S. energy security and help maintain a strong regional power grid for consumers who depend on the reliable, affordable electricity provided by North Dakota’s abundant lignite coal.”
Florida StateFlorida Times-Union

Nate Monroe: Florida regulators put controversial Puerto Rico utility on notice for coal ash spill

COMMENTARY | Florida environmental regulators have included AES, the controversial utility with a coal-fired plant in Puerto Rico, among the list of companies it is investigating for liability for the 5,000-ton spill of coal ash just off the Jacksonville coast earlier this year, according to a letter the Department of Environmental Protection sent the companies this month.
Logansport, INWLFI.com

Crews demolish blighted water treatment, coal-fired power plants in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Excavators on Thursday ripped into an old water treatment plant as part of $1.6 million demolition of two blighted utility facilities. Logansport's old power generating plant was built in the late 1800s, while the former water treatment plant behind was built in the 1950s. But they've both become vacant since they were decommissioned in the last 10 years.
Kula, HIMaui News

Pulehu Solar project moves forward

A 370-acre solar and battery project in Kula that could power 15,000 homes is closer to fruition after the Maui Planning Commission on Tuesday granted a county special use permit for the project. The commission’s approval by a 6-0 vote — with one member excused and two absent — pushes...
ConstructionInhabitat.com

A redesign helps an Enel power plant transition away from coal

In a competition to create designs to update power plants in Italy, Frigerio Design Group takes the win with its forward-thinking and innovative approach. The Andrea Palladio power plant in Fusina (Venice) needs a facelift. More specifically, it needs a conversion away from fossil fuel dependence. In a contest titled, “New Energy Spaces,” the environmental transition presented by Frigerio Design Group outlined the solutions needed for Enel, the electricity and gas production company behind the competition, to meet its goals of transforming all of the coal-fired plants into sustainable facilities by an aggressive 2025 date.
Irondequoit, NYmonroecopost.com

Irondequoit moves forward with streetlight conversions

The town of Irondequoit will move forward with purchasing over 2,100 public streetlights and replacing each lamp with more efficient LED technology, Supervisor Dave Seeley announced. The project will be cash positive for the town budget and, once fully implemented, will reduce town government’s energy costs and lower Irondequoit’s carbon...
Midland, TXcbs7.com

Hogan Park redevelopment moving forward

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Plans for the redevelopment of Hogan Park in Midland are moving forward. In a meeting Tuesday morning, Midland’s City Council agreed to work with the Luck Design Team on the park’s improvements and new construction. They also voted to allocate more than $2 million to the...
Colorado Springs, COGazette

Colorado Springs downtown power plant may soon stop burning coal

The Martin Drake Power Plant downtown is aiming to cease burning coal in September as part of a transition to cleaner energy sources within Colorado Springs Utilities. Utilities only has one coal burning unit left at Drake, a generator built in 1968 that produces 77 megawatts of power or about 7% of the power produced through all of Utilities' gas, oil and coal generators.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

IEA Bags Coal Ash Removal Contract by Dominion Energy

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives Inc (NASDAQ:IEA) has been awarded the Chesterfield Coal Ash Removal contract at the Chesterfield Power Station in Virginia by Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) to IEA’s subsidiary Saiia Construction, which specializes in industrial heavy civil construction for the power generation, aggregate mining, and pulp and paper sectors.
Keokuk, IADaily Gate City

KNI house construction moving forward

The Keokuk Neighborhood Initiative had no luck finding individuals to agree to build houses on their two vacant lots at 1117 Concert St. and 722 N. Ninth St. It was decided a little more than a year ago to put homes on the lots and sell them as completed houses, rather than as building sites.

