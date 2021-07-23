7 ways to incorporate more blueberries into your diet

Did you ever wonder why Cheerios is always bolstering itself as a heart-healthy breakfast? The iconic cereal is pictured on the front of each box inside a red heart-shaped bowl, and the box may have an extra banner that says how good it is for your heart, or even how it can help lower your cholesterol. But did you ever wonder why cereal is a good heart-healthy breakfast? That's because Cheerios are made from 100% whole-grain oats, and given that oatmeal is considered the best breakfast food to eat to lower your cholesterol, it makes sense that Cheerios is constantly marketing it.