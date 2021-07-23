Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nutrition

7 ways to incorporate more blueberries into your diet

By Alice Queen
Clayton News Daily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFruits and vegetables are vital components of a nutritious diet, and few foods pack a more nutritional punch than blueberries. Verywell Health says blueberries are touted as a superfood because they are full of antioxidants, vitamins, fiber, and phytosterols, which are micronutrients that can significantly lower LDL cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease. Blueberries also are low in saturated fat and may help lower triglyceride levels. A study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that women who consume blueberries on a daily basis have lower blood pressure. Furthermore, researchers in Finland determined a berry-rich diet supports healthy aging and controls the risk of chronic diseases.

www.news-daily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fruit#Blueberries#Vitamins#Fruit Juices#Food Drink#Verywell Health#Phytosterols#Greek
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Finland
News Break
Health
News Break
Nutrition
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Cherries, Say Dietitians

Cherries are a summer staple, whether you're eating them straight off the stem, using them to garnish your favorite cocktail, or baking them into a sweet treat. However, these tasty seasonal fruits can do a whole lot more than simply satisfy your sweet tooth. According to registered dietitians, there's a surprising benefit of eating these delicious fruits that even the most seasoned cherry connoisseurs may not know about.
DietsPosted by
EatThis

The Most Surprising Drink for Weight Loss, Says Dietitian

Picking a go-to daily beverage is a critical choice to make when you are trying to lose weight and slim down. Choose a bottled smoothie, sweet iced tea, soda, juice, or other high-calorie drink and you could be swallowing hundreds of extra calories without even realizing it. Liquid calories are...
CancerPosted by
EatThis

What Happens To Your Body When You Eat Zucchini

If you're trying to increase your daily intake of vegetables, think outside the salad bowl. Whether you're filling them with your favorite proteins and spices to make zucchini boats or spiralizing them into zoodles, nutrient-rich zucchini is a smart addition to any meal plan. The benefits of zucchini extend far...
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Best Supplement to Reduce Inflammation, Say Dietitians

If there's one buzzword that's been spreading like wildfire within the health and wellness community in recent years, it's inflammation—and with good reason. Inflammation is your body's natural defensive response to infections and injuries, after all, yet it can contribute to a whole slew of health problems when it's left unchecked. In fact, chronic inflammation plays a key part in the development of nearly every major disease, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer's disease.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

The One Breakfast Food To Eat To Lower Your Cholesterol, Says Dietitian

Did you ever wonder why Cheerios is always bolstering itself as a heart-healthy breakfast? The iconic cereal is pictured on the front of each box inside a red heart-shaped bowl, and the box may have an extra banner that says how good it is for your heart, or even how it can help lower your cholesterol. But did you ever wonder why cereal is a good heart-healthy breakfast? That's because Cheerios are made from 100% whole-grain oats, and given that oatmeal is considered the best breakfast food to eat to lower your cholesterol, it makes sense that Cheerios is constantly marketing it.
NutritionMedical News Today

Best snacks for people with type 2 diabetes

A tailored diet that includes healthy snacks can help a person with diabetes manage their blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of symptoms and complications. Eating regular meals with healthy snacks in between. a person with diabetes keep their blood sugar levels stable throughout the day. In this article, we...
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

One Major Side Effect of Eating Boiled Eggs, Experts Say

A hard-boiled egg can be a good source of protein that takes the edge off hunger, but the new "boiled egg diet" takes things a little too far. That's what two dietitians believe, as a restrictive new weight-loss trend is said to be gaining momentum on social media. What exactly is the boiled egg diet? Here's important insight you should know.
NutritionPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

If You Have Diabetes, Is It Bad to Eat Corn?

Some people with type 2 diabetes benefit from losing weight (and maintaining that loss) to help control blood sugar. While the primary focus should be on getting plenty of lean protein and "slow carbs," which are those that convert more slowly to glucose in your bloodstream, you can enjoy other foods that you may have previously considered off-limits.
SciencePosted by
EatThis

Secret Side Effects of Taking Apple Cider Vinegar, Says Science

Even if you haven't been down the rabbit hole of nutrition trends, you've likely heard about how people have been consuming apple cider vinegar for its health benefits. While there is some evidence that shows taking apple cider vinegar as a dietary supplement can support your health, that evidence is limited and researchers are still working to understand these findings.
RecipesPosted by
EatThis

Side Effects of Eating Chicken, Says Science

Chicken is one of the most versatile forms of high-quality protein, which is why it's commonly found in so many recipes. From being baked in the oven to grilled and put on top of a salad or in a sandwich, eating chicken can be a healthy (and versatile) protein choice. But, at the same time, it can be fried or layered with cheese and not so healthy, too.
Recipesi am baker

Butter Swim Biscuits

Butter Swim Biscuits are buttermilk biscuits that are baked drenched in butter for a biscuit that has a crispy crust with a soft and fluffy inside. If these biscuits sound amazing (which they are), be sure to also try my Buttermilk Biscuits!. Butter Swim Biscuits. This recipe is from Simply...
Posted by
EatThis

One Major Effect of Drinking Cranberry Juice, New Study Says

For years, you've probably heard that cranberry juice is good for your urinary health (which is true), or even that it's beneficial to your gut health (also demonstrated to be accurate). Now, an intriguing study has uncovered yet another advantage of drinking the juice of this tart little berry. Keep reading—this might make you smile.
NutritionPosted by
EatThis

Adding This to Your Water May Lower Weight and Cholesterol, Says Science

Maybe you've been reading up on the surprise benefits of some of your favorite juices, like the way cantaloupe juice could seriously boost your immunity, and cranberry juice may be good for your teeth—really! Science has also identified one unexpected fruit whose juice may deliver a host of health benefits with just a tiny amount dropped into your water.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The Secret Coffee Trick For a Flat Belly, Says Expert

There aren't many secrets left about coffee. America runs on it, it's best consumed black, and it's a natural diuretic—but you've heard all this. Despite what has become generally common knowledge, there are still a few lingering discoveries to be made about everyone's favorite mid-morning ritual. Perhaps most pertinent, as summer is very much upon us, is how to hack your cup of java for an especially flat stomach.
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

Eating Breakfast at This Hour Can Keep Your Blood Sugar Balanced

Doctors have long touted the idea that waking up early is better for your health, even if it doesn’t feel like it at first. While this may be because night owls tend to have unhealthier lifestyles, it shows how changing your sleep schedule can lead to healthier habits overall. And now, we have yet another reason to get on the early bird train.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

7 Health Habits Worse Than Fast Food

We all try to maintain a balanced diet and keep things healthy. However, every now and then we'll indulge in a bacon cheeseburger or an order of nachos. It's indulgent and delicious, no doubt. Yet afterwards, you feel rundown or low energy. Your unhealthy habits can have the same effect. There's a whole lot of other bad choices we're making, and, over time, they are possibly doing a lot more damage than an occasional cheeseburger. Read on for 7 habits worse than fast food—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Skin CarePosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

12 Foods High in Collagen for Healthier Skin and Joints

Collagen has a reputation for keeping skin taut and youthful — after all, it's the most bountiful protein in your body. Collagen is found in your skin, yes, but also in your muscles, bones, tendons, organs, ligaments, blood vessels, intestinal lining and other connective tissues, per the Cleveland Clinic. That's also why the best sources of collagen are animal products.

Comments / 0

Community Policy