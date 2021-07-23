Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yanks reliever throws 4 wild pitches in 10th, Red Sox rally

By KYLE HIGHTOWER
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JhvLB_0b5OZQe700
1 of 9

BOSTON (AP) — Kiké Hernández hit a two-run double that tied the game with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Boston Red Sox took advantage of a record four wild pitches by Brooks Kriske in the 10th to rally past the rival New York Yankees 5-4 on a rainy Thursday night at Fenway Park.

Xander Bogaerts scored on a sacrifice fly by Hunter Renfroe in the 10th to win it. The victory was Boston’s third straight and snapped New York’s four-game winning streak.

Matt Barnes (5-2), the sixth Red Sox pitcher of the night, gave up a run in the 10th but got the win. Kriske (1-1) allowed Boston’s final two runs for a blown save, becoming the first major leaguer to throw four wild pitches in a single extra inning, according to STATS.

All of them came on splitters that bounced.

New York took a 4-3 lead in the 10th on a sacrifice fly by Brett Gardner that scored Tyler Wade.

Boston quickly tied it in the bottom half thanks in large part to Kriske’s quartet of wild pitches. His first one moved automatic runner Rafael Devers to third base, and a second pitch in the dirt allowed him to score.

After Bogaerts walked, Kriske’s control issues continued. Two more wild pitches got Bogaerts to third, setting up Renfroe’s game-ending fly to right.

New York took a 3-1 lead into the ninth. But after striking out Christian Vázquez for the first out, Yankees right-hander Chad Green gave up back-to-back singles to Alex Verdugo and Bobby Dalbec. One out later, Hernández tied the game when his double to deep left-center scored Verdugo and pinch-runner Jarren Duran.

The Red Sox came in having totaled 20 runs in back-to-back wins over the Blue Jays. But they were kept at bay early by starter Jordan Montgomery, who allowed no runs and three hits with six strikeouts and one walk over 5 2/3 innings.

The Yankees also might have been aided by a 55-minute rain delay in the fifth inning while clinging to a 1-0 lead. The long pause prompted Red Sox manager Alex Cora to pull starter Tanner Houck, who had been pitching well in his first major league start since April.

Houck allowed one run and two hits over 4 2/3 innings, struck out eight and walked two before taking a seat for the night.

New York took a 1-0 lead into the seventh when Boston loaded the bases for Hernández with one out after Wade mishandled Michael Chavis’ hard grounder to third.

Hernández popped out to short center, but it was enough for Verdugo to beat Estevan Florial’s throw home with a headfirst slide to tie the game.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Yankees: Manager Aaron Boone said several players who went on the COVID-19 injured list before the start of the second half are on track to return soon. RHP Jonathan Loaisiga joined the team in Boston on Thursday. 3B Gio Urshela and LHP Nestor Cortes could rejoin the team this weekend. OF Aaron Judge and C Kyle Higashioka are on track to join the team prior to next week’s series at Tampa Bay. … Promoted RHP Sal Romano from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and designated RHP Asher Wojciechowski for assignment.

Red Sox: Placed INF/OF Danny Santana on the 10-day injured list with a left groin strain and recalled OF/1B Franchy Cordero from Triple-A Worcester.

ROOKIE SIGNINGS

The Red Sox announced the signings of two of their top selections from the MLB amateur draft earlier this month. Shortstop Marcelo Mayer, taken fourth overall, and second baseman Tyler McDonough, a third-round pick, both signed their new contracts. Mayer was at Fenway with his family and participated in batting practice before the game.

Yankees: RHP Gerrit Cole (10-4, 2.63 ERA) will make his 20th start of the season and look to earn his second straight win over Boston after allowing one run and three hits over six innings in a 3-1 victory in New York last week.

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (7-5, 5.19) is coming off snapping a seven-game winless stretch at New York, after going 5 2/3 innings and allowing no runs in a 4-1 win over the Yankees last week.

___

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

518K+
Followers
291K+
Post
245M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Tyler Wade
Person
Alex Verdugo
Person
Sal Romano
Person
Tanner Houck
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Brett Gardner
Person
Bobby Dalbec
Person
Xander Bogaerts
Person
Rafael Devers
Person
Kyle Higashioka
Person
Asher Wojciechowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wild Pitches#Yanks#Ap#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#The Blue Jays#Aaron Judge#Triple A Worcester#Fenway
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Chris Sale Update: Alex Cora Reveals When Red Sox Ace Will Play Next

Buccaneers' Tom Brady Wins First-Ever ESPY For 'Best Male Athlete'. Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale feels great after a two-inning session Saturday, and manager Alex Cora revealed what it means after Boston’s loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday. Sale will throw two innings during a Florida Complex League (FCL)...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Here’s First Thing Kyle Schwarber Told Red Sox Execs After Trade

Kyle Schwarber is pleased with how things shook out for him leading up to the Major League Baseball trade deadline. The 2021 All-Star expressed as much when he spoke with members of the Red Sox front office upon being traded to Boston. Chaim Bloom on Friday peeled back the curtain on his team’s initial conversation with the veteran slugger.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Red Sox, Cubs Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

With the trade deadline roughly 24 hours away, the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs are discussing a trade that could change the landscape of the American League. According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Red Sox and Cubs have discussed a trade centered around first baseman Anthony Rizzo. Rizzo,...
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Nationals trade Kyle Schwarber to Red Sox in wild MLB frenzy

The MLB trade deadline just keeps on going and going and going. Now, the Washington Nationals have traded slugger Kyle Schwarber to the Boston Red Sox, according to Mark Feinsand. The Nationals have now traded Brad Hand, Max Scherzer, Trea Turner, AND Schwarber all within hours of each other as...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Max Scherzer, Trea Turner to Dodgers: Boston Red Sox lose out on ace as deadline approaches (analysis)

The Dodgers -- not the Padres -- will be adding 3-time Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer after all. Los Angeles is closing in on a deal to acquire both Scherzer and shortstop Trea Turner from the Nationals for a prospect package of catcher Keibert Ruiz, pitchers Josiah Gray and Gerardo Carrillo and outfielder Donovan Casey. ESPN’s Jeff Passan was first to report the sides had made progress on a deal.
MLBPosted by
The Game Haus

Red Sox Deadline Moves; Are They Enough?

This MLB deadline has a lot of action. It really seemed as though any player with above average stats was being sent to the tight division battle in Southern California. However, Boston and Tampa Bay are also locked in a tight division battle in the AL East. Both teams were expected to make moves to give themselves that missing edge over each other. Following the deadline, did Boston’s moves even give them an edge?
MLBNew York Post

Wild brawl breaks out in stands during Yankees-Red Sox

Yankees and Red Sox fans stole the spotlight at the post-All-Star Break series over the weekend. A group of Derek Jeter-clad Yankees fans appeared to outnumber a few Boston fans during a bleacher brawl that was captured on camera during the Bronx Bombers’ 3-1 win on Saturday. Multiple bystanders attempted...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Makes Promise About Playing First Base For Red Sox

The Red Sox didn’t acquire a first baseman ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, but are hoping to create one in Kyle Schwarber. Boston acquired the All-Star power hitter Thursday in a trade with the Washington Nationals, and the hope is he can be taught to play first base and help the team in the playoff run it’s poised for.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Yankees’ Brooke Kriske Reacts To Four Wild Pitches Against Red Sox

To say Brooks Kriske didn’t have it Thursday night would be a pretty significant understatement. Kriske was all over the place in the series opener at Fenway Park, and his total lack of control helped the Red Sox earn an extra-innings win over the Yankees. New York in the 10th frame called upon the right-hander, who proceeded to uncork four wild pitches and allowed two runs — including the game-winner — to score. It was the first time in Yankees history a pitcher threw four wild pitches in the same inning, per the YES Network.
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Yankees’ four-run rally in eighth stuns rival Red Sox

BOSTON — After a season filled with too many brutal losses to count, the Yankees put one on the other side of the ledger Saturday, with a 4-3 comeback win over the Red Sox at Fenway Park. After showing no signs of life for seven innings — and four outs...
MLBFingerLakes1

Yankees rally late for 4-3 win over Red Sox

The Yankees were behind after Jameson Taillon’s third pitch of the afternoon, and their at-bats exhibited little urgency to catch up, seemingly sleepwalking through the first seven innings. Maybe they were just waiting for the perfect time to strike. Rougned Odor kissed Fenway Park’s Green Monster with a game-tying, two-run...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox First Pitch: Concerns About Red Sox Starting Pitching?

Should we be concerned about the Red Sox’s starting pitching?. With the exception of Nathan Eovaldi, the Red Sox’s starting pitchers have struggled to find consistency during the 2021 MLB season. Since the start of June, every Red Sox starting pitcher’s ERA has risen, with the exception of Nathan Eovaldi.
MLBPosted by
NESN

Red Sox First Pitch: Chris Sale Could Return To Red Sox After Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is just days away, but Chris Sale’s return to the Red Sox may be the most impactful addition to any team in baseball in that time frame. The Red Sox ace is moving along in his rehab program as planned and will pitch for the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday. If Sale’s rehab progress continues, he could be back in Boston soon.
MLBnbcboston.com

Doubts About These Red Sox Appear to Start at Top With Ownership

Tomase: Doubts about these Red Sox start with ownership originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Athletes need little provocation to play the "no one believed in us" card, but typically their targets reside outside the organization. The Red Sox find themselves in the rare position of credibly being able to aim that ire at their owners in the wake of a trade deadline that suggested John Henry and Co. aren't buying this surprising run to contention.
MLBchatsports.com

Red Sox 13, Blue Jays 4: The bats wake up rather emphatically

The Red Sox offense hasn’t been the same of late, going through a rut that sparked a handsome genius to suggest shaking things up in the lineup. They did indeed shake things up, and it took approximately five seconds for the impact to be felt. Boston went ballistic for eight runs on three homers in the first inning, and never really looked back from there. Kiké Hernández hit two of the team’s six homers on the night, and in total they had 10 extra-base hits. It was an easy blowout win to start this series against the Blue Jays, and exactly what the doctor ordered.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Yankees rally in eighth inning to slip past Red Sox

Gleyber Torres hit a tie-breaking, two-out RBI single to cap a four-run eighth inning and help the visiting New York Yankees rally past the rival Boston Red Sox for a 4-3 victory on Saturday afternoon. Torres' bloop single to right field against Red Sox reliever Adam Ottavino (2-3) scored Rougned...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

MLB roundup: Red Sox stun Yankees in 10th inning

Hunter Renfroe drove in the winning run on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning as the host Boston Red Sox rallied past the New York Yankees 5-4 on Thursday in the opener of a four-game series. Enrique Hernandez tied the game at 3 on a two-out,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy