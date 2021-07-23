Flood Advisory issued for Cochise, Graham by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-22 21:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-22 23:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Cochise; Graham THE ARROYO AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR NORTH CENTRAL COCHISE AND SOUTH CENTRAL GRAHAM COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended and small stream flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0