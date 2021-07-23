Cancel
Mapleton, UT

Mapleton homes evacuated due to potential mudslide within Ether Hollow flood area

By Melanie Porter
FOX 13 News
 11 days ago
Some Mapleton residents were evacuated Thursday night due to potential mudslides and flooding in the area following a severe thunderstorm.

The homes impacted were within the Ether Hollow flood area, which is where the Ether Hollow fire burned in September 2020, stripping the land of vegetation.

According to the Mapleton Police Department, some flow drain out from Quiet Meadow Lane leading toward Bartholomew Park was observed Thursday night.

In addition to the drainage, about six inches of much covered the road.

The evacuation order was later lifted and no injuries or damage were reported.

The Police Department also adds that residents in the area have been preparing for this event for months.

Read - Mapleton residents put up sandbags to prevent flooding near 2020 wildfire burn scar

The wildfire left a massive "burn scar" on the mountain. Experts studied the area and determined it posed a serious risk to the residents living below, which is why the community has been preparing for months for flooding.

The "Ether Hollow Fire" burned nearly 1,000 acres east of Mapleton and Springville. It was one of more than 1,200 human-caused fires in 2020.

ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

