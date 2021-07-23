Cancel
Machine Learning — Simplified Definition

Cover picture for the articlePeople worry that computers will get too smart and take over the world, but the real problem is that they’re too stupid and they’ve already taken over the world. — Pedro Domingos. It feels like Google or Facebook releases a new AI technology every week to speed up or improve...

Engineeringnanowerk.com

New framework applies machine learning to atomistic modeling

(Nanowerk News) Northwestern University researchers have developed a new framework using machine learning that improves the accuracy of interatomic potentials -- the guiding rules describing how atoms interact -- in new materials design. The findings could lead to more accurate predictions of how new materials transfer heat, deform, and fail at the atomic scale.
Computersarxiv.org

Regularising Inverse Problems with Generative Machine Learning Models

Deep neural network approaches to inverse imaging problems have produced impressive results in the last few years. In this paper, we consider the use of generative models in a variational regularisation approach to inverse problems. The considered regularisers penalise images that are far from the range of a generative model that has learned to produce images similar to a training dataset. We name this family \textit{generative regularisers}. The success of generative regularisers depends on the quality of the generative model and so we propose a set of desired criteria to assess models and guide future research. In our numerical experiments, we evaluate three common generative models, autoencoders, variational autoencoders and generative adversarial networks, against our desired criteria. We also test three different generative regularisers on the inverse problems of deblurring, deconvolution, and tomography. We show that the success of solutions restricted to lie exactly in the range of the generator is highly dependent on the ability of the generative model but that allowing small deviations from the range of the generator produces more consistent results.
Computersarxiv.org

Machine learning application to detect light echoes around black holes

X-ray reverberation has become a powerful tool to probe the disc-corona geometry near black holes. Here, we develop Machine Learning (ML) models to extract the X-ray reverberation features imprinted in the Power Spectral Density (PSD) of AGN. The machine is trained using simulated PSDs in the form of a simple power-law encoded with the relativistic echo features. Dictionary Learning and sparse coding algorithms are used for the PSD reconstruction, by transforming the noisy PSD to a representative sparse version. Then, the Support Vector Machine is employed to extract the interpretable reverberation features from the reconstructed PSD that holds the information of the source height. The results show that the accuracy of predicting the source height, $h$, is genuinely high and the misclassification is only found when $h$ > 15$r_g$. When the test PSD has a bending power-law shape, which is completely new to the machine, the accuracy is still high. Therefore, the ML model does not require the intrinsic shape of the PSD to be determined in advance. By focusing on the PSD parameter space observed in real AGN data, classification for $h \leq$ 10$r_g$ can be determined with 100% accuracy, even using a PSD in an energy band that contains a reflection flux as low as 10% of the total flux. For $h$ > 10$r_g$, the data, if misclassified, will have small uncertainties of $\Delta h$ ~ 2-4$r_g$. This work shows, as a proof of concept, that the ML technique could shape new methodological directions in the X-ray reverberation analysis.
Computersarxiv.org

Predicting trajectory behaviour via machine-learned invariant manifolds

In this paper we use support vector machines (SVM) to develop a machine learning framework to discover the phase space structure that can distinguish between distinct reaction pathways. The machine learning model is trained using data from trajectories of Hamilton's equations but lends itself for use in molecular dynamics simulation. The framework is specifically designed to require minimal a priori knowledge of the dynamics in a system. We benchmark our approach with a model Hamiltonian for the reaction of an ion and a molecule due to Chesnavich consisting of two parts: a rigid, symmetric top representing the $\text{CH}_3^{+}$ ion, and a mobile $\text{H}$ atom. We begin with trajectories and use support vector machines to determine the boundaries between initial conditions corresponding to different classes of trajectories. We then show that these boundaries between different classes of trajectories approximate invariant phase space structures of the same type observed in earlier analyses of Chesnavich's model. Our approach is designed with extensions to higher-dimensional applications in mind. SVM is known to work well even with small amounts of data, therefore our approach is computationally better suited than existing methods for high-dimensional systems and systems where integrating trajectories is expensive.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Identifying AGN host galaxies by Machine Learning with HSC+WISE

Yu-Yen Chang, Bau-Ching Hsieh, Wei-Hao Wang, Yen-Ting Lin, Chen-Fatt Lim, Yoshiki Toba, Yuxing Zhong, Siou-Yu Chang. We use machine learning techniques to investigate their performance in classifying active galactic nuclei (AGNs), including X-ray selected AGNs (XAGNs), infrared selected AGNs (IRAGNs), and radio selected AGNs (RAGNs). Using known physical parameters in the Cosmic Evolution Survey (COSMOS) field, we are able to well-established training samples in the region of Hyper Suprime-Cam (HSC) survey. We compare several Python packages (e.g., scikit-learn, Keras, and XGBoost), and use XGBoost to identify AGNs and show the performance (e.g., accuracy, precision, recall, F1 score, and AUROC). Our results indicate that the performance is high for bright XAGN and IRAGN host galaxies. The combination of the HSC (optical) information with the Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) band-1 and WISE band-2 (near-infrared) information perform well to identify AGN hosts. For both type-1 (broad-line) XAGNs and type-1 (unobscured) IRAGNs, the performance is very good by using optical to infrared information. These results can apply to the five-band data from the wide regions of the HSC survey, and future all-sky surveys.
Computersarxiv.org

Reconstruction of the Density Power Spectrum from Quasar Spectra using Machine Learning

We describe a novel end-to-end approach using Machine Learning to reconstruct the power spectrum of cosmological density perturbations at high redshift from observed quasar spectra. State-of-the-art cosmological simulations of structure formation are used to generate a large synthetic dataset of line-of-sight absorption spectra paired with 1-dimensional fluid quantities along the same line-of-sight, such as the total density of matter and the density of neutral atomic hydrogen. With this dataset, we build a series of data-driven models to predict the power spectrum of total matter density. We are able to produce models which yield reconstruction to accuracy of about 1% for wavelengths $k \leq 2 h Mpc^{-1}$, while the error increases at larger $k$. We show the size of data sample required to reach a particular error rate, giving a sense of how much data is necessary to reach a desired accuracy. This work provides a foundation for developing methods to analyse very large upcoming datasets with the next-generation observational facilities.
AfricaPosted by
The Conversation Africa

What machine learning can offer Nigeria’s healthcare system

Imagine it’s 2030 – and a typical day in a Nigerian healthcare setting. In earlier decades, when a patient walked in, they could see piles of folders and a clutter of pens scattered all over the office. They’d have a long wait before being seen by a medical professional. Today, clinicians use technology to navigate easily through a system that’s centred on the patient.
SoftwareVentureBeat

Building MLGUI, user interfaces for machine learning applications

Machine learning is eating the world, and spilling over to established disciplines in software, too. After MLOps, is the world ready to welcome MLGUI (Machine Learning Graphical User Interface)?. Philip Vollet is somewhat of a data science celebrity. As the senior data engineer with KPMG Germany, Vollet leads a small...
SoftwareSilicon Republic

Microsoft lab to ‘supercharge molecular science’ with machine learning

By using the latest advances in AI, the new Microsoft lab will look to better understand the nitty-gritty details of molecular properties and behaviours. Microsoft Research is opening a lab in Amsterdam focused on advancing molecular simulation by using machine learning, quantum chemistry and quantum computing. The lab will be...
SoftwareHPCwire

PEARC21 Panel: Wafer-Scale-Engine Technology Accelerates Machine Learning, HPC

Early use of Cerebras’ CS-1 server and wafer-scale engine (WSE) has demonstrated promising acceleration of machine-learning algorithms, according to participants in the Scientific Research Enabled by CS-1 Systems panel, presented at the PEARC21 conference. The panel, which for the first time brought together leading teams employing the CS-1 at the Pittsburgh Supercomputing Center (PSC), Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) charted out the promise of the technology as well as the next steps in applying it to artificial intelligence and HPC projects that do not utilize AI.
Computersarxiv.org

Structural Design Recommendations in the Early Design Phase using Machine Learning

Structural engineering knowledge can be of significant importance to the architectural design team during the early design phase. However, architects and engineers do not typically work together during the conceptual phase; in fact, structural engineers are often called late into the process. As a result, updates in the design are more difficult and time-consuming to complete. At the same time, there is a lost opportunity for better design exploration guided by structural feedback. In general, the earlier in the design process the iteration happens, the greater the benefits in cost efficiency and informed de-sign exploration, which can lead to higher-quality creative results. In order to facilitate an informed exploration in the early design stage, we suggest the automation of fundamental structural engineering tasks and introduce ApproxiFramer, a Machine Learning-based system for the automatic generation of structural layouts from building plan sketches in real-time. The system aims to assist architects by presenting them with feasible structural solutions during the conceptual phase so that they proceed with their design with adequate knowledge of its structural implications. In this paper, we describe the system and evaluate the performance of a proof-of-concept implementation in the domain of orthogonal, metal, rigid structures. We trained a Convolutional Neural Net to iteratively generate structural design solutions for sketch-level building plans using a synthetic dataset and achieved an average error of 2.2% in the predicted positions of the columns.
Softwaredataversity.net

Machine Learning Transformed: Data Quality and Operational Necessities

Machine learning elicits mixed reactions. On the one hand, some consider machine learning a company’s new super power that has “swept enterprise technology, using mass amounts of data and algorithms to make predictions.” At the same time machine learning has been considered an overhyped fad and a panacea, failing to deliver. While both can be true, companies need to factor in machine learning to automate business.
Computersarxiv.org

Using Undervolting as an On-Device Defense Against Adversarial Machine Learning Attacks

Deep neural network (DNN) classifiers are powerful tools that drive a broad spectrum of important applications, from image recognition to autonomous vehicles. Unfortunately, DNNs are known to be vulnerable to adversarial attacks that affect virtually all state-of-the-art models. These attacks make small imperceptible modifications to inputs that are sufficient to induce the DNNs to produce the wrong classification.
SoftwareSilicon Republic

Quantum machine learning achieves advantage in IBM research

In a new paper by IBM, quantum machine learning was able to discern patterns where classical computers missed the signal in the noise. Quantum computing is a field full of promise but has yet to prove many of its supposed advantages. IBM is confident that quantum advantage will come to fruition but is still working away to establish the proof in the pudding.
Computersarxiv.org

Federated Learning Versus Classical Machine Learning: A Convergence Comparison

In the past few decades, machine learning has revolutionized data processing for large scale applications. Simultaneously, increasing privacy threats in trending applications led to the redesign of classical data training models. In particular, classical machine learning involves centralized data training, where the data is gathered, and the entire training process executes at the central server. Despite significant convergence, this training involves several privacy threats on participants' data when shared with the central cloud server. To this end, federated learning has achieved significant importance over distributed data training. In particular, the federated learning allows participants to collaboratively train the local models on local data without revealing their sensitive information to the central cloud server. In this paper, we perform a convergence comparison between classical machine learning and federated learning on two publicly available datasets, namely, logistic-regression-MNIST dataset and image-classification-CIFAR-10 dataset. The simulation results demonstrate that federated learning achieves higher convergence within limited communication rounds while maintaining participants' anonymity. We hope that this research will show the benefits and help federated learning to be implemented widely.
Softwaretechxplore.com

A machine learning breakthrough: Using satellite images to improve human lives

More than 700 imaging satellites are orbiting the earth, and every day they beam vast oceans of information—including data that reflects climate change, health and poverty—to databases on the ground. There's just one problem: While the geospatial data could help researchers and policymakers address critical challenges, only those with considerable wealth and expertise can access it.
Computersarxiv.org

Deceptive Logic Locking for Hardware Integrity Protection against Machine Learning Attacks

Logic locking has emerged as a prominent key-driven technique to protect the integrity of integrated circuits. However, novel machine-learning-based attacks have recently been introduced to challenge the security foundations of locking schemes. These attacks are able to recover a significant percentage of the key without having access to an activated circuit. This paper address this issue through two focal points. First, we present a theoretical model to test locking schemes for key-related structural leakage that can be exploited by machine learning. Second, based on the theoretical model, we introduce D-MUX: a deceptive multiplexer-based logic-locking scheme that is resilient against structure-exploiting machine learning attacks. Through the design of D-MUX, we uncover a major fallacy in existing multiplexer-based locking schemes in the form of a structural-analysis attack. Finally, an extensive cost evaluation of D-MUX is presented. To the best of our knowledge, D-MUX is the first machine-learning-resilient locking scheme capable of protecting against all known learning-based attacks. Hereby, the presented work offers a starting point for the design and evaluation of future-generation logic locking in the era of machine learning.
TechnologyNeuroscience News

Machine Learning Used to Successfully Measure Attachment in Children

Summary: Artificial intelligence technology was able to accurately predict attachment in young children. For the first time, researchers have used machine learning to successfully measure attachment in children – the vital human bond that humans first develop as infants to their caregivers. In new multi-disciplinary research, led by the University...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Building Machine Learning Pipelines using Snowflake and Dask

Recently I have been trying to find better ways to improve my workflow as a data scientist. I tend to spend a decent chunk of my time modelling and building ETLs in my job. This has meant that more and more I need to rely on tools to reliably and efficiently handle large datasets. I quickly realised that using pandas for manipulating these datasets is not always a good approach and this prompted me to look into other alternatives.
Technologydevclass.com

LF AI & Data gets new incubator projects to simplify distributed learning

Linux Foundation subsidiary LF AI & Data Foundation has welcomed projects Substra and TonY into its incubator, increasing the number of projects working towards graduation to 21. Substra, a framework for distributed orchestration of machine learning tasks, already has some experience at being a foundation project, since its creators at...

