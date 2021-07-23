Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Former Tiger, current analyst says Shipley is ‘better than advertised’

By Gavin Oliver
Posted by 
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0915UQ_0b5OYyZK00

There is no shortage of hype surrounding Clemson freshman running back Will Shipley, a former five-star prospect ranked as the nation’s No. 1 all-purpose back coming out of Weddington (N.C.) High School.

Expectations for Shipley entering his first season with the Tigers in 2021 are high, but former Clemson offensive lineman and current ACC Network analyst Eric Mac Lain believes Shipley will live up to his billing and then some, based on what Mac Lain has heard from offensive coordinator Tony Elliott.

“Freshmen here now, they come up and they want to be at the front of the line,” Mac Lain said during the ACC Network’s telecast of the ACC Football Kickoff in Charlotte. “These guys want to play, and we might see that early and often by a guy, Will Shipley, the running back who is kind of Mr. Do It All. He’s a very interesting prospect, a guy that coming in had so much hype. And then you talk to offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, he is as advertised – he is better than advertised. So, you’ve got to be excited to see that.”

Clemson doesn’t have a clear-cut “alpha dog” in its running back room following the departure of Travis Etienne, though the Tigers are deep at the position and have plenty of talented options as they try to fill the void left by Etienne.

Senior Lyn-J Dixon and sophomore Kobe Pace are listed as co-starters at running back on Clemson’s pre-fall camp depth chart, with Shipley listed behind those two.

However, while Mac Lain thinks Dixon will open the 2021 season as the lead running back, he wonders if Shipley will emerge as the featured back by season’s end.

“It’s going to be very interesting to see, what does Clemson decide to do at the running back position?” Mac Lain said. “We’ve seen it with quarterback. We saw it with Kelly Bryant being the starter, Trevor Lawrence coming in. Two years before that, we saw a senior at quarterback, Deshaun Watson, slowly but surely takes it over. Now Lyn-J Dixon is going to be the guy to start. But is it Will Shipley’s show by the end of the year?”

Mac Lain sees Shipley – who rushed for 4,173 yards and racked up 1,411 receiving yards to go with 80 total touchdowns in his three-year high school career – being utilized in a versatile way on Clemson’s offense, similar to how Etienne was deployed as both a weapon out of the backfield and in the passing game.

“I think he could be that guy that slides out and even be at a slot, be back at the running back position to be a receiver,” Mac Lain said of Shipley. “He’s that good of a weapon.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do yo https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C25VY_0b5OYyZK00 ur part to help.  #SaveNicks

Comments / 0

The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

873
Followers
1K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers#Acc Network#The Acc Network#The Acc Football Kickoff#Clemson Variety Frame
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
Florida StatePosted by
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Clemson, Florida State Rumors

Another day, another college football realignment rumor. Oklahoma and Texas are officially heading to the SEC. The Sooners and the Longhorns will be joining the conference at some point in the next couple of years. An official arrival date has not been decided, though we’ll be seeing OU and Texas taking on the likes of Alabama, Georgia, LSU, etc. at some point in the 2020s.
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

Alabama Football: In bold claim Dabo Swinney is not wrong

Former Alabama Football wide receiver, Dabo Swinney has come a long way. The one-time, real estate salesperson is considered by many as one of college football’s best coaches. Gene Stallings once put a lockdown on Dabo running his mouth, about being a new coaching staff hire for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Now Dabo can say anything he wants, and, at the least, not worry about any pushback from Clemson fans.
Alabama Statedawgnation.com

Mark Richt: ‘Dabo has done what Nick has done at Alabama .... '

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dabo Swinney and his Clemson football program are 2-2 against Alabama and coach Nick Saban in the College Football Playoffs, leading Mark Richt to hold him in the highest regard. “Dabo has done what Nick has done at Alabama, what Coach (Bobby) Bowden did at Florida State,”...
NFLPosted by
LonghornCountry

Could Former Texas QB Sam Ehlinger Get Playing Time With Colts?

When former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger was selected by the Indianapolis Colts back in April, no one thought he'd see quality playing time in his first season. How many sixth-round picks ever do?. Gardner Minshew and Tom Brady? Name another. The offseason acquisition of former Philadelphia Eagles starter Carson Wentz...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

How Nick Saban Spent His First Big Bonus Check is Inspirational

Nick Saban’s contract makes him the unofficial governor of Alabama. Saban, who is in the midst of leading potentially the greatest sports dynasty of all time, is put on a pedestal for his football acumen, but there is an incredible human being behind the stern-faced Crimson Tide leader. Before Alabama,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: Arizona Cardinals Bringing Back Familiar Face

The Arizona Cardinals have been adding a bunch of veteran talents to their roster this offseason. But they just re-signed a respected veteran and locker room leader to the roster – and no, it’s not Larry Fitzgerald. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals are bringing back defensive tackle...
NFLPosted by
CBS Philly

Fired-Up Nick Foles Says He’s ‘Much Better’ Now Than When He Won Super Bowl With Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz just can’t seem to escape Nick Foles’ shadow. After it was announced the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback would miss five to 12 weeks with a foot injury, many immediately looked to Foles as a potential successor. It worked once, right? Foles is currently toiling away in Chicago, trapped behind veteran Andy Dalton and first-round pick Justin Fields. There’s no future for him in Chicago. So naturally, Foles was asked Monday about a potential reunion with Frank Reich in Indianapolis after the Wentz news broke. “Listen, Frank Reich is one of my favorite, if not favorite, coaches of all time. He...
Texas StatePosted by
The Spun

Baylor’s AD Has Brutally Honest Admission On Texas

Texas‘ move to the SEC has left the rest of the Big 12 – including Baylor – absolutely helpless, and the Bears are starting to lash out because of it. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades discussed the Longhorns’ move to the SEC on Monday. In doing so, he blasted Texas and said the only reason the university left the Big 12 is because it “felt too little of themselves.”
Clemson, SCclemsonsportstalk.com

2021 ACC Football Preview: Toughest Places To Play

The ACC is home to some of the most historic venues in college football. Which is the toughest to play in? Clemson's electric Memorial Stadium, Virginia Tech's vaunted Lane Stadium, and NC State's rowdy Carter-Finley Stadium were among the most mentioned among our players and coaches. UNC Head Coach Mack...

Comments / 0

Community Policy