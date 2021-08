Kanye West has a massive week ahead of him as he is gearing up for the release of his latest album DONDA. There is no guarantee the album actually comes out this week although fans remain cautiously optimistic that he will, indeed, come through. Kanye is also one of the biggest influencers in the sneaker game, and his Yeezy brand has made him a multi-billionaire. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that the artist is celebrating Yeezy Day with a plethora of new sneaker restocks.