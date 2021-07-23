Delfeayo Marsalis, Kenny Barron and Emmet Cohen set to headline Twin Cities Jazz Festival

The success of Magic Dance is fueled by the capable execution of three brainstorms from Rhode Island hard-bop stalwart Greg Abate. The first was deciding to showcase his facility on a variety of wind instruments via overdubbing. The second was determining that the material should come from the consistently catchy but still relatively low-profile cache of tunes written by eminent pianist Kenny Barron. The third and most important was enlisting Barron himself to play on the project.