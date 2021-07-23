Cancel
Delfeayo Marsalis, Kenny Barron and Emmet Cohen set to headline Twin Cities Jazz Festival

 11 days ago

Jul. 23—The Twin Cities Jazz Festival has announced the lineup for its pandemic-delayed return to St. Paul's Mears Park on Sept. 17 and 18. Award-winning pianist Kenny Barron and his trio, rising star Emmet Cohen and trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis and his quintet will headline the Mears Park stage for the free festival. A second stage will be set up on Fifth Street and programmed with swing, salsa and funk bands.

