After Surfside, Miami-Dade Has Estimated 1,000-Case Backlog Of Unsafe Structures
Members of the Miami-Dade County Unsafe Structures Board meet once a month to provide oversight to properties that have been declared unsafe by county building inspectors. During a meeting this week, board members said they estimate about 1,000 unsafe structures cases are currently pending. In the wake of the Champlain Towers South condo collapse in Surfside, the backlog of cases became a heated debate for the board, with many members pushing to work through the old cases.www.wuwf.org
Comments / 0