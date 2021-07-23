Cancel
Chinese Police Say Man Confessed to Defrauding Chinese Rapper Kris Wu in Sex Scandal

By the Associated Press
The announcement from the Beijing police added a bizarre twist to a scandal that cost Wu endorsement contracts with brands including Porsche and Bulgari. A man has confessed to defrauding a Chinese-Canadian pop singer, Kris Wu, over a teenager’s accusation he had sex with her when she was drunk, Beijing police said Thursday.

