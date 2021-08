After a weeklong hype about the album's release, DONDA has yet to hit streaming services. Fans are holding out hope that when Kanye West said it was arriving on "Friday," he possibly meant later on in the day and not at the stroke of midnight as everyone expected. Thursday (July 22) evening was an incredible moment for those that were able to make their way to the Mercedes-Benz Arena in Atlanta because they, at least, were able to hear DONDA in all of its glory at the mega-listening event.