GBP/USD Forecast: Under pressure but around 1.3900. The pound started the week with a weak tone, with GBP/USD falling to 1.3875, its lowest in three days. The pair peaked at 1.3932, helped by the UK Markit Manufacturing, which improved to 60.4 in July, as anticipated. Poor US data hit the market’s mood, leading to sharp Wall Street’s losses and mild demand for the safe-haven dollar. Persistent tensions around the Northern Ireland Protocol. The EU has paused its legal action against the UK for alleged breaches of the Northern Ireland Protocol last week but refused to review the Protocol that the UK wants to change. Read more...