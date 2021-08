Undrafted: a word that no player wants to hear at the end of the draft. Not being one of the 259 names called out can spell doom and gloom for players. However, there are always a handful of undrafted players who end up defying the odds and making an impact in the league. Now more than ever is that the case as last year a record 486 undrafted players were on the 53 man roster around the league. With that being said, it’s the best time ever to make it in this circumstance. Tristen Hoge will try to become the next great underdog story in the league. The jury is still out on whether Tristen Hoge will defy the odds and succeed in the NFL.