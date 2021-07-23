Buccaneers receive their Super Bowl rings
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers players, coaches and staff received their Super Bowl LV championship rings at a special ceremony on Thursday evening which was held at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater. The ring design was the result of a collaborative effort between Buccaneers players and team leadership and incorporates a twist-off top – the first of its kind in the NFL. Removing the top reveals a stunning hand-engraved, three-dimensional replica of Raymond James Stadium, in honor of the team’s historic win on its home field.www.bucsnation.com
