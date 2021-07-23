Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Buccaneers receive their Super Bowl rings

By Gil Arcia
bucsnation.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tampa Bay Buccaneers players, coaches and staff received their Super Bowl LV championship rings at a special ceremony on Thursday evening which was held at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater. The ring design was the result of a collaborative effort between Buccaneers players and team leadership and incorporates a twist-off top – the first of its kind in the NFL. Removing the top reveals a stunning hand-engraved, three-dimensional replica of Raymond James Stadium, in honor of the team’s historic win on its home field.

www.bucsnation.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Bowl Ring#American Football#Buccaneers Co#Tampa Bay#Green Bay Packers#Kansas City Chiefs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
News Break
Super Bowl LV
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL's top 15 quarterbacks

Because every Monday in the fall I get to sit down and watch the best in the planet do what they do best: Play quarterback on the biggest stages of football. There is no better time to have a job like this, given how today’s NFL is a passing-dominated league and we have some of the best to ever play the position still executing each Sunday at a high level.
NFLCBS Sports

Predicting final record for all 32 NFL teams, plus ranking all 32 rosters by talent and Rams uniform leak

I don't know if Tom Brady is directly related to King Midas, but I'm starting to think he is, because everything that guy touches turns to gold. It's now been roughly 16 months since Brady signed with the Buccaneers and in that time, Tampa Bay HAS STARTED WINNING SPORTS TITLES LEFT AND RIGHT. There is no way this is a coincidence. With the Lightning winning the Stanley Cup on Wednesday, Tampa has now claimed three championships since Sept. 28 of last year. That's three titles in 282 days. That's an average of one title every 94 days. It's insane.
Posted by
Gridiron Junkies

What 7 NFC teams will make the playoffs

Alright, so in the last post, we predicted what 7 AFC teams would make the playoffs. Now, we will predict the 7 NFC teams that will make the playoffs. Okay, it may be surprising to see the Saints as the winners of the NFC South and not the defending Super Bowl Champions, especially since Drew Brees retired.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tom Brady Shows Off New Super Bowl Ring, Posts Message For Fans

Last night Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers received their Super Bowl rings to commemorate their 2020 season and Super Bowl LV win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Naturally, Brady needed at least one post on his social media accounts to flex. Taking to Twitter this morning, Brady showed...
NFLPosted by
AllSteelers

Steelers Best Super Bowl Odds Come Against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't heavy favorites to make their way to Super Bowl LVI, but odds say if they do, they're likely facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Steelers' highest odds to earn a Super Bowl spot this season come at 90/1, according to BetOnline. At those odds, they'll take on Tom Brady and the defending champions.
NFLNBC Sports

Tom Brady's new Bucs Super Bowl ring is absolutely massive

Tom Brady has often said that his favorite Super Bowl ring is the "next one." He sure seems to be impressed with the latest in his collection, however. Brady, who's now won seven championships over a 21-year career, said that the ring he received along with his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates Thursday night is "by far the most incredible ring that's ever been made."
NFLfox13news.com

Brady, Buccaneers eager to get to work, defend Super Bowl title

TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are all in to try to repeat as Super Bowl champions. All 22 starters return after coach Bruce Arians and general manager Jason Licht fulfilled a promise to keep an ultra-talented roster around Tom Brady, who will turn 44 during training camp. The...
NFLfoxbangor.com

Matt Damon Says He’d Root For Tom Brady In Buccaneers Vs. Patriots Super Bowl

New England definitely ain’t gonna like these apples …. Matt Damon — one of the biggest die-hard Boston-area sports fans EVER — just admitted he’d root against the Patriots in a Super Bowl!!. The Academy Award-winning actor made the shocking revelation on The Dan Patrick Show on Tuesday … saying...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2021 Season Preview: Repeat as Super Bowl champs?

Aaron Rodgers got his revenge on Tom Brady in “The Match,” but the Buccaneers 2021 NFL season preview looks better than Brady’s golf game. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a nearly unprecedented offseason. Almost all of their pieces remain from the championship team. In fact, all 22 starters return for 2021. What could that mean for the upcoming season?

Comments / 1

Community Policy