What do the history of Latin America and the arts have in common? Sapulpa Arts hosted 68 second through eighth graders last week who know!. “The Sapulpa Arts camp is a great way for your child to express themselves through the arts as they explore the culture and history of another continent,” said Sapulpa Arts Director Sheri Ishmael-Waldrop. “For more than 25 years Sapulpa Arts, with the assistance of The Oklahoma Arts Council and local benefactors, has provided this experience in hopes of planting the seed of creativity and exploration.”