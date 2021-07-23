Storms bring plenty of debris to Chautauqua Lake
Thirty truckloads of debris have been removed from Chautauqua Lake following last week’s storms. The debris has largely consisted of dead trees — some 3 feet in diameter — that toppled into local creeks before making their way through tributaries and eventually into the lake. A bevy of workers have made a “complete circle” of the lake to collect the material, with a second sweep to gather more planned, said Doug Conroe, Chautauqua Lake Association executive director.www.observertoday.com
Comments / 0