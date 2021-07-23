Cancel
Agriculture

Temporary marijuana license floated

Observer
 11 days ago

State Sen. Jeremy Cooney doesn’t want to let the state’s dilly-dallying deprive potential marijuana growers of a growing season next year. Cooney, a Rochester Democrat, has introduced S.7295 in the state Senate to require the state Office of Cannabis Management board to establish a provisional adult-use cultivator license starting Jan. 1 if the board hasn’t already formally created the license. At the same time, the state Agriculture and Markets department would issue the licenses until the Office of Cannabis Management is able to do so.

