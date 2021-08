US National Security Agency (NSA) whistleblower Edward Snowden, in a series of tweets, has called for a trade ban on the sale of spyware following the publication of a list of phone numbers targeted for possible surveillance by Israel’s NSO Group.According to the former computer intelligence consultant, who blew the whistle on the NSA’s secret mass surveillance of the US population, a total ban on the trade of such spying software and the companies making it should be the only way forward.“If we don’t do anything to stop the sale of this technology, it’s not just going to be 50,000...