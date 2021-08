“Therefore encourage one another and build up one another, just as you also are doing” — 1 Thessalonians 5:11, NASB. The theme for Theology Thursday’s summer series has been “How Christians Should Treat Others” and Paul directly addresses this idea in 1 Thessalonians 5:11. This week’s focus is specifically on the phrase “build up one another” from the passage. What does it mean to build up one another? Why is this an important practice? How can one practically engage in building others up?