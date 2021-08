The Bravo-verse has been all aflutter since the woes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Erika Jayne have come to light. She filed for divorce from her husband, Tom Girardi and, not long after, several lawsuits came about that accused Girardi of embezzlement schemes and Erika Jayne of aiding and abetting him. Now, Lisa Rinna is coming to her co-star’s defense following shade from ex-Real Housewives star Camille Grammer about the legal situation.