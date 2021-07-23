Editorial — A new look: The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence debuts new Watertown facilities
A project several years in the making to improve an exceptional Northern New York organization resulted in a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week. Representatives of The Arc Jefferson-St. Lawrence celebrated the completion of renovation work July 15. The 43,000-square-foot structure on Gaffney Drive in Watertown opened in 1968, and the only significant improvement occurred when an addition was built in 1972.www.nny360.com
