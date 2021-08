It's no secret that British legend and singer Elton John is popular amongst Hollywood greats and British royalty. The 74-year-old, who will be embarking on his final tour in 2022, is friends with Lady Gaga (who is also the godmother of his son), Sam Smith, Mariah Carey, and Prince Harry, to name a few (via InStyle). John's most enduring friendship, though, is with Prince Harry, as he literally watched him grow up in the public eye.