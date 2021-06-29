2021.06.29_Dierbeck_FE_BestOf_PublicTable-Final_1.jpg
What is truly the best of MKE, especially in a year-plus that has challenged each of us in such unimaginable and complex ways? It’s simple, really. The same qualities that have always defined the people of this region: resilience and spirit, determination and cooperation, art, heart and soul. Read on for moving stories about those very things, and the teamwork and creativity that are sure to make metro Milwaukee all the better for years to come.www.gmtoday.com
Comments / 0