End it for Good Drug Symposium

By Grace Boyles
wxxv25.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe non-profit ‘End it for Good’ put on an event this evening for the Gulf Coast community to openly discuss alternatives to the drug war. The Mississippi-based organization hosts discussions across the state to explore how addressing drug use and addiction as health issues could reduce crime, overdose, and deaths.

Comments / 0

