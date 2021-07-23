Flash Flood Warning issued for Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-22 22:01:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-23 01:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Maricopa FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM MST FRIDAY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY At 1001 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, Tempe, Paradise Valley, Scottsdale Airport, Camelback Mountain, Downtown Scottsdale, Piestewa Peak Park, Desert Ridge Marketplace, Salt River Indian Community, Papago Park, North Mountain Park, Tempe Marketplace, Arizona State University and Sky Harbor Airport. Maricopa County Flood Control gauge at Granite Reef Wash, near Granite Reef Rd and McDowell, has reached flood stage. Multiple county gauges along Indian Bend Wash also continue to rise. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE