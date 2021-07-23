Lucid Motors’ SPAC deal hits loopy roadblock

Derek Jenkins, VP of Design at Lucid Motors, introduces the alpha prototype of the Lucid Air at the 2017 New York International Auto Show in New York City, U.S. April 13, 2017. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly - HP1ED4D16CEI7

MELBOURNE, July 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Michael Klein is discovering the downside of stock-market fame. The Wall Street rainmaker’s blank-cheque firm Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV.N) became a darling of retail investors in February. Talk that it was going to buy electric-vehicle startup Lucid Motors pushed shares in the special-purpose acquisition vehicle up almost sixfold ahead of the deal. Now not enough of the stock’s owners seem to realise they have to vote to approve the combination they were so enamoured by, the Financial Times reports.

Some 97% of those who cast a ballot voted for the tie-up, but at least half of the SPAC’s shareholders need to approve it. Having fallen short, the companies reconvened the meeting for Friday morning, with Klein and Lucid boss Peter Rawlinson pleading with shareholders to vote “as soon as possible”. It's a muddled, loopy start to one of the most high-profile SPAC transactions. (By Antony Currie)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Twitter has online ad wind at its back

Domino’s Pizza party outlasts the lockdown

Lynch’s U.S. legal woes cast shadow on Darktrace

Visa continues M&A run with new FX punt

Canny NatWest sale can limit UK taxpayer losses

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.