The Stars are scheduled to play 82 games during the 2021-22 campaign, with 41 contests at home and 41 on the road. Dallas plays in the NHL's Central Division of the Western Conference along with the Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues and Winnipeg Jets. Arizona rejoins the Central Division after having played in the Pacific Division since the 1998-99 season. The 2021-22 season marks the first time Dallas and Arizona will play in the same division since the Stars moved back to the central for the 2013-14 season. The Stars will play a total of 26 games against their division foes, with 13 games taking place at home and 13 on the road.