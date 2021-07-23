Cancel
Matt Damon! Plus: Giannis Cards and COVID Confusion With Mike Gioseffi and Derek Thompson

By Bill Simmons
The Ringer
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Mike Gioseffi of The Ringer’s Sports Cards Nonsense podcast to discuss changes in the market for Giannis Antetokounmpo’s rookie card following his first NBA championship, as well as other changes in the sports cards landscape (6:45). Then Bill talks to The Atlantic’s Derek Thompson about the COVID-19 delta variant, vaccine hesitancy, new policies for universities and sports teams, and more (35:05). Finally Bill is joined by Matt Damon to discuss the lingering pain of losing Mookie Betts to the Dodgers, Tom Brady’s seventh Super Bowl win, the upcoming Patriots season, ’90s movies, Stillwater, why Tom Cruise is the ultimate stuntman, future projects, and more (1:02:35)!

