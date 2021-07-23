Blake Jarwin: A Good First Day

Jarwin (knee) is slated to practice Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. On the heels of back-to-back 300-yard seasons and with Jason Witten out of the picture last year, Jarwin opened the 2020 campaign as the Cowboys' top tight end. Jarwin promptly tore the ACL in his right knee Week 1 and spent the intervening period in rehab mode. In Jarwin's absence, Dalton Schultz broke out with a 63-615-4 line on 89 targets, likely forecasting a competition between the two for slotting on the depth chart in training camp. Dallas has a workhorse running back in Ezekiel Elliott and a trio of wide receivers in Amari Cooper (ankle), Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, so there may not be enough snaps for both Jarwin and Schultz to be regulars in the offense this fall.