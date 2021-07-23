Blake Jarwin: A Good First Day

View more in
Dallas, TX
Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Impressions from the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp practice #8 in Oxnard
It was my second day of sitting in the stands of 2021 training camp for the Dallas Cowboys. Along with my new best friends from yesterday, I also had @McCoolBCB join me. While direct observation is the basis for my reports, the discussions we have ongoing throughout the practice, particularly the compete sessions later on, are extremely valuable in trying to sort out just what it all really means. Here is what I came away with on a beautiful Sunday.
NFL|insidethestar.com
Blake Jarwin a Participant in Team Drills as Cowboys Training Camp Opens
One of the lingering questions remaining from Dallas Cowboys minicamp and OTAs was Tight End Blake Jarwin. Jarwin, who is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in week one of 2020, did not work in team drills during the Cowboys Spring practices but looks to be a full participant as the Dallas Cowboys being their preparations for the 2021 season in Oxnard, California.
NFL|insidethestar.com
Will Blake Jarwin be a Lock for the Starting Tight End Position?
The Dallas Cowboys have now completed their third training camp practice, players on both sides of the ball are making strides. Early on, several players have shown why they deserve a starting spot or ways to contribute to the team at their respective positions. One player, in particular, Tight End...
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: In line to practice
Jarwin (knee) is slated to practice Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. On the heels of back-to-back 300-yard seasons and with Jason Witten out of the picture last year, Jarwin opened the 2020 campaign as the Cowboys' top tight end. Jarwin promptly tore the ACL in his right knee Week 1 and spent the intervening period in rehab mode. In Jarwin's absence, Dalton Schultz broke out with a 63-615-4 line on 89 targets, likely forecasting a competition between the two for slotting on the depth chart in training camp. Dallas has a workhorse running back in Ezekiel Elliott and a trio of wide receivers in Amari Cooper (ankle), Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb, so there may not be enough snaps for both Jarwin and Schultz to be regulars in the offense this fall.
NFL|KTRE
Like Dak Prescott, Cowboys tight-end Blake Jarwin coming back from major injury
OXNARD, California (KLTV) - When Cowboys fans think about injuries, they think about Dak Prescott immediately. However, there were other key injuries also. One of those was tight-end Blake Jarwin. “It was a unique situation for us,” Jarwin said. “We had a lot of guys in there Tyron, LC, Zach,...
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys training camp 2021: Connor Williams, Connor McGovern get experimental work to deepen O-line options
It's no secret players like Dak Prescott and Randy Gregory are the center of attention at Dallas Cowboys training camp, but the literal center of attention is what's become truly intriguing -- as the team shifts offensive interior linemen around to see what might be the best rotation in any given scenario. Connor Williams, currently the starting left guard, has been taking snaps at center while Connor McGovern gets work at left guard, and that's a spicy hint at what might be to come as the Cowboys also ready Tyler Biadasz to own the role of starter and permanent replacement for retired five-time Pro Bowler Travis Frederick.
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin: Being brought along slowly
Jarwin is being brought back up to speed slowly in training camp following last year's season-ending knee injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. As a result, Dalton Schultz has received the bulk of the first-team reps at tight end in the early days of camp. Once the team is confident Jarwin is 100 percent, he should make a strong push for the top spot on the depth chart, but the two could wind up splitting targets fairly equally during the regular season if one of them doesn't significantly outplay the other.
NFL|Posted byUSA TODAY Sports Media Group
Blake Jarwin's time to live up to expectations as Cowboys TE has come
Dallas Cowboys fans had high levels of excitement about Blake Jarwin going into the 2020 season. Not only had Jason Witten moved on to the Las Vegas Raiders, opening up starter snaps at tight end, but offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was sure to utilize Jarwin’s skillset better than Jason Garrett ever could.
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Returns to practice
Gallup (ankle) is returning to practice Saturday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Gallup needed a few days off after hurting his ankle in practice Tuesday, but he has regained health and is practicing again. With Amari Cooper still sidelined by an ankle injury of his own, Gallup should work as the No. 2 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb in practice for the time being.
NFL|Posted byFanSided
Dallas Cowboys: 4 breakout players to re-sign before it’s too late
Everyone knows you want to sign players BEFORE they produce career years. Buying before the value peaks saves money and maximizes returns. For a professional football team like the Dallas Cowboys, buying early could pay off enormously if the prognostication is accurate, or prove to be financially deadly if it misses.
NFL|Dallas News
Cowboys camp observations: QB Garrett Gilbert makes plays; DeMarcus Lawrence progressing
Cowboys training camp continues with another practice on Saturday. Here are some highlights from our writers on the scene in Oxnard:. Find more Cowboys coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.
NFL|Blogging The Boys
Second-year tackle Terence Steele is trying to win a key role this upcoming season
If you had to rank the Dallas Cowboys’ top priorities at the start of training camp, keeping starting offensive tackles Tyron Smith and La’el Collins healthy would be right near the top of the list. After the two missed nearly all of the 2020 campaign, both are eager to get back on the field, and hopefully stay there throughout the entirety of the season.
NFL|Dallas News
Cowboys camp observations: Leighton Vander Esch continues to impress; defense feasts on INTs
Cowboys training camp continues with another practice on Sunday. Here are some highlights from our writers on the scene in Oxnard:. Find more Cowboys coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.
Dallas, TX|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Practice Points: CeeDee Yet Again & Injury Update
OXNARD, Calif. – Just assume CeeDee Lamb is going to do something ridiculous every day, because that's the pace he's currently on. The second-year receiver had a number of nice plays during practice, but he stole the show in the final moments. The offense had driven inside the 15-yard line during team period, and Garrett Gilbert lofted a back shoulder ball toward his star wideout. To be fair to Trevon Diggs, the coverage was solid all the way down the field – Lamb just didn't care. Chalk the touchdown up as another in a series of impressive moments for Lamb.
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Looking great in rehab work
Coach Mike McCarthy said Cooper (ankle) "looks great" and has been doing good work with the training staff, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. McCarthy said he's been getting "extremely positive" reports from the strength and conditioning staff, perhaps hinting at Cooper making it back on the practice field soon. However, team president Jerry Jones said last week that he expected Cooper to resume practicing in mid-August, so we shouldn't expect anything too imminent. Cooper hasn't practiced in any capacity since having ankle surgery in early January, but Jones did mention that he thought the wideout could briefly appear in a game this preseason.
NFL|Posted byDallas Sports Focus
Updates: Status Of Amari Cooper & Tank Lawrence
1:53 p.m. – Wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence have yet to be activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, but head coach Mike McCarthy likes the progress they're making. "They're both in really good shape," McCarthy said. "Amari, he looks great. Everything's been extremely...
NFL|Dallas News
Cowboys RT La’el Collins talks rehabbing with Dak Prescott, offensive line’s ‘good vibes’ and more
Cowboys right tackle La’el Collins recently joined the G-Bag nation on 105.3 The Fan [KRLD-FM] to talk about the upcoming season, his friendship with Dak Prescott and more. Here are some of the highlights, edited for clarity. Are you gonna be back to the old 71 we’re used to seeing...
NFL|NBC Sports
Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence in “really good shape,” but still on PUP list
The Cowboys continue to practice without wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, but head coach Mike McCarthy gave a positive update on their conditions Sunday. Cooper and Lawrence are on the physically unable to perform list after having offseason surgery — Cooper on his ankle, Lawrence on...
NFL|Blogging The Boys
Cowboys news: Dan Quinn heaps praise on Jaylon Smith for his camp performance so far
Notebook: How Jaylon Smith Has Impressed Quinn - Staff, DallasCowboys.com. After a few rough season, Jaylon Smith is impressing his new boss. So far, we can tell that rookie Micah Parsons is going to line up all over the place. But what about Smith?. Dan Quinn was asked about Smith’s...
