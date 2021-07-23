Tyron Smith: Getting Back in the Groove

View more in
NFL
NFL|chatsports.com
Cowboys Rumors: More Tony Pollard, Less Ezekiel Elliott? Kelvin Joseph Starting? Tyron Smith Injury?
Dallas Cowboys training camp continues and so do the Cowboys rumors. Mike McCarthy made some interesting comments on the usage of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott recently, so Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks down what it could mean for the Cowboys offense. Plus, will Kelvin Joseph start for the Cowboys as a rookie CB? And is it panic time over Tyron Smith’s newest injury? Ezekiel Elliott is one of the highest-paid RB’s in the NFL right now, but could the Dallas Cowboys be primed to lessen his workload this season? That’s what head coach Mike McCarthy implied, saying Zeke doesn’t need 25-30 carries per game.
NFL|Dallas News
Cowboys camp observations: Tyron Smith off to incredible start; Leighton Vander Esch fits at Will LB
The Dallas Cowboys took to the field in Oxnard on Sunday for their third practice since training camp opened. Below are some observations from our staff on the ground in Oxnard... Sunday’s practice and media availability. ===. Find more Cowboys coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.
NFL|Dallas News
Cowboys camp observations: QB Garrett Gilbert makes plays; DeMarcus Lawrence progressing
Cowboys training camp continues with another practice on Saturday. Here are some highlights from our writers on the scene in Oxnard:. Find more Cowboys coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.
NFL|CBS Sports
Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Dealing with elbow issue
Smith has been limited at practice in training camp due to elbow tendinitis, DallasCowboys.com reports. The issue doesn't appear to be a serious one, but any injury is a concern for Smith given how much time he's missed in recent seasons. Ty Nsekhe has been getting reps at left tackle in his place.
Practice Points: CeeDee Yet Again & Injury Update
OXNARD, Calif. – Just assume CeeDee Lamb is going to do something ridiculous every day, because that's the pace he's currently on. The second-year receiver had a number of nice plays during practice, but he stole the show in the final moments. The offense had driven inside the 15-yard line during team period, and Garrett Gilbert lofted a back shoulder ball toward his star wideout. To be fair to Trevon Diggs, the coverage was solid all the way down the field – Lamb just didn't care. Chalk the touchdown up as another in a series of impressive moments for Lamb.
NFL|USA Today
A healthy Tyron Smith's milkshake may bring Cowboys to Super Bowl yard
Is the the end of the line, or the beginning of the second act? After four straight seasons of playing in 13 games, the injuries finally became too much for Dallas Cowboys star left tackle Tyron Smith. The ninth-overall selection in the 2011 draft out of USC had been a stalwart on the blind side for first Tony Romo and for the previous four years Dak Prescott. However it all became too much in 2020 when he was able to play in just two of the first four games of the season and none after that.
Inside Cowboys Training Camp: Smith's Offseason Improvements
Plenty of individuals have caught the eye of Dan Quinn over the first two weeks of Training Camp in Oxnard, including Jaylon Smith. Mickey Spagnola and Kyle Youmans break down what they've seen from Smith and some of camp's biggest battles.
Updates: Status Of Amari Cooper & Tank Lawrence
1:53 p.m. – Wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence have yet to be activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, but head coach Mike McCarthy likes the progress they're making. "They're both in really good shape," McCarthy said. "Amari, he looks great. Everything's been extremely...
NFL|Blogging The Boys
Cowboys news: Dan Quinn heaps praise on Jaylon Smith for his camp performance so far
Notebook: How Jaylon Smith Has Impressed Quinn - Staff, DallasCowboys.com. After a few rough season, Jaylon Smith is impressing his new boss. So far, we can tell that rookie Micah Parsons is going to line up all over the place. But what about Smith?. Dan Quinn was asked about Smith’s...
Impressions from the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp practice #8 in Oxnard
It was my second day of sitting in the stands of 2021 training camp for the Dallas Cowboys. Along with my new best friends from yesterday, I also had @McCoolBCB join me. While direct observation is the basis for my reports, the discussions we have ongoing throughout the practice, particularly the compete sessions later on, are extremely valuable in trying to sort out just what it all really means. Here is what I came away with on a beautiful Sunday.
NFL|CBS Sports
Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Nursing back issue
Smith is on the non-football injury list with a back injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Smith opened camp on the NFI list, but the specific injury he's dealing with was previously unspecified. GM Brian Gutekunst indicated it's not a serious injury, so the 28-year-old could make his camp debut relatively soon.
Malik is turning heads at Dallas Cowboys training camp, but it's not the guy you're thinking of
There is no mistaking who will be the receiving stars for the Dallas Cowboys this year as they are loaded with talent. The veteran Amari Cooper is one of the league's top route runners and a reliable target for quarterback Dak Prescott. Second-year receiver CeeDee Lamb is already being viewed as the league's next big breakout player. And then there is the forgotten one, Michael Gallup, who is playing on the last year of his rookie deal. This group is primed for a big season.
NFL|Dallas News
Cowboys camp observations: Leighton Vander Esch continues to impress; defense feasts on INTs
Cowboys training camp continues with another practice on Sunday. Here are some highlights from our writers on the scene in Oxnard:. Find more Cowboys coverage from The Dallas Morning News here.
Inside Cowboys Training Camp: Battle at Corner?
The fresh heap of cornerback prospects have showed their worth in Cowboys Training Camp, but who is challenging for a starting spot? David Helman and Kyle Youmans outline a couple of important battles evolving in Oxnard.
Catch-Up: Headline Recap From CeeDee to Dak
Training camp can feel like the busiest time in the NFL calendar, with news and storylines, from position battles and player updates to forecasting next season. Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the weekend that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
Training Camp Live: CeeDee's TD Grab
Another day, another practice where Ceedee Lamb stole the show with an acrobatic reception. Join Rob Phillips and Kyle Youmans as they react live to the catch and the rest of Saturday's action.
NFL|Blogging The Boys
Impressions from Dallas Cowboys training camp practice #7 in Oxnard
I finally made it. Saturday marked a big milestone for me here at Blogging The Boys, as it was my first ever time to travel to Oxnard as a (semi) official representative for the site at Dallas Cowboys training camp. It was exciting and a bit crazy. While it was...
