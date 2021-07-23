Tyron Smith: Getting Back in the Groove

Is the the end of the line, or the beginning of the second act? After four straight seasons of playing in 13 games, the injuries finally became too much for Dallas Cowboys star left tackle Tyron Smith. The ninth-overall selection in the 2011 draft out of USC had been a stalwart on the blind side for first Tony Romo and for the previous four years Dak Prescott. However it all became too much in 2020 when he was able to play in just two of the first four games of the season and none after that.