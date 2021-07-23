Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tyron Smith: Getting Back in the Groove

Posted by 
Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 11 days ago

Comments / 0

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas Sports Focus

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
562K+
Views
ABOUT

Catch all the breaking news on your favorite athletes and teams in the Lone Star State including stats and trade rumors on the Dallas Cowboys, Mavericks, Texas Rangers, Dallas Stars, FC Dallas and the Dallas Wings.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Groove#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Cowboys Rumors: More Tony Pollard, Less Ezekiel Elliott? Kelvin Joseph Starting? Tyron Smith Injury?

Dallas Cowboys training camp continues and so do the Cowboys rumors. Mike McCarthy made some interesting comments on the usage of Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott recently, so Cowboys Report host Tom Downey breaks down what it could mean for the Cowboys offense. Plus, will Kelvin Joseph start for the Cowboys as a rookie CB? And is it panic time over Tyron Smith’s newest injury? Ezekiel Elliott is one of the highest-paid RB’s in the NFL right now, but could the Dallas Cowboys be primed to lessen his workload this season? That’s what head coach Mike McCarthy implied, saying Zeke doesn’t need 25-30 carries per game.
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Tyron Smith: Dealing with elbow issue

Smith has been limited at practice in training camp due to elbow tendinitis, DallasCowboys.com reports. The issue doesn't appear to be a serious one, but any injury is a concern for Smith given how much time he's missed in recent seasons. Ty Nsekhe has been getting reps at left tackle in his place.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Practice Points: CeeDee Yet Again & Injury Update

OXNARD, Calif. – Just assume CeeDee Lamb is going to do something ridiculous every day, because that's the pace he's currently on. The second-year receiver had a number of nice plays during practice, but he stole the show in the final moments. The offense had driven inside the 15-yard line during team period, and Garrett Gilbert lofted a back shoulder ball toward his star wideout. To be fair to Trevon Diggs, the coverage was solid all the way down the field – Lamb just didn't care. Chalk the touchdown up as another in a series of impressive moments for Lamb.
NFLUSA Today

A healthy Tyron Smith's milkshake may bring Cowboys to Super Bowl yard

Is the the end of the line, or the beginning of the second act? After four straight seasons of playing in 13 games, the injuries finally became too much for Dallas Cowboys star left tackle Tyron Smith. The ninth-overall selection in the 2011 draft out of USC had been a stalwart on the blind side for first Tony Romo and for the previous four years Dak Prescott. However it all became too much in 2020 when he was able to play in just two of the first four games of the season and none after that.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Updates: Status Of Amari Cooper & Tank Lawrence

1:53 p.m. – Wide receiver Amari Cooper and defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence have yet to be activated from the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, but head coach Mike McCarthy likes the progress they're making. "They're both in really good shape," McCarthy said. "Amari, he looks great. Everything's been extremely...
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Impressions from the Dallas Cowboys’ training camp practice #8 in Oxnard

It was my second day of sitting in the stands of 2021 training camp for the Dallas Cowboys. Along with my new best friends from yesterday, I also had @McCoolBCB join me. While direct observation is the basis for my reports, the discussions we have ongoing throughout the practice, particularly the compete sessions later on, are extremely valuable in trying to sort out just what it all really means. Here is what I came away with on a beautiful Sunday.
NFLCBS Sports

Packers' Za'Darius Smith: Nursing back issue

Smith is on the non-football injury list with a back injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. Smith opened camp on the NFI list, but the specific injury he's dealing with was previously unspecified. GM Brian Gutekunst indicated it's not a serious injury, so the 28-year-old could make his camp debut relatively soon.
Texas StatePosted by
Dan Rogers

Malik is turning heads at Dallas Cowboys training camp, but it's not the guy you're thinking of

There is no mistaking who will be the receiving stars for the Dallas Cowboys this year as they are loaded with talent. The veteran Amari Cooper is one of the league's top route runners and a reliable target for quarterback Dak Prescott. Second-year receiver CeeDee Lamb is already being viewed as the league's next big breakout player. And then there is the forgotten one, Michael Gallup, who is playing on the last year of his rookie deal. This group is primed for a big season.
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

Catch-Up: Headline Recap From CeeDee to Dak

Training camp can feel like the busiest time in the NFL calendar, with news and storylines, from position battles and player updates to forecasting next season. Each week, Cowboys Catch-Up will be your spot to look back on the weekend that was for Cowboys Nation, reviewing some of the top stories and videos of the week. Head into the weekend by catching up on everything you need to know to stay up to date on your favorite team, courtesy of the DallasCowboys.com staff.
NFLBlogging The Boys

Impressions from Dallas Cowboys training camp practice #7 in Oxnard

I finally made it. Saturday marked a big milestone for me here at Blogging The Boys, as it was my first ever time to travel to Oxnard as a (semi) official representative for the site at Dallas Cowboys training camp. It was exciting and a bit crazy. While it was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy