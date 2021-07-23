Cancel
Good Girls Ending Explained: Why Annie's Series Finale Fate Actually Makes Sense

By Laura Hurley
Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD for the series finale of Good Girls on NBC. The fourth and final season of Good Girls came to an end with a finale that really didn't feel like a finale for Beth, Annie, and Ruby, even if it did deliver the payoff of Beth ending up in charge with Rio working under her. But when it comes to Annie, her ending feels more like the beginning of a juicy new story that would be continued in Season 5, back before the news of the show's unexpected cancellation. Annie was arrested, despite all signs pointing toward Beth being the one heading to the clink. I actually was confused about the Annie twist at first, but the breadcrumbs are there to explain her ending.

