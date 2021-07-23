NuSachi, Inc. Names Margaret Dolan as Member of Board of Directors Ahead of Anticipated Fund-raising Closure
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (PRWEB) July 22, 2021. NuSachi, Inc. has named Margaret Dolan, formerly president and CEO of public-private partnership Launch Tennessee, as the company's first independent member of its Board of Directors. Dolan brings a unique range of financial, executive and civic experience to help NuSachi solidify its vertically integrated and traceable, medical-grade hemp supply chain. The addition of Dolan comes as NuSachi seeks to close its second round of funding before year-end.www.mysanantonio.com
