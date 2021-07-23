My Take: Preparing for the new college year post-COVID: Talk to your kids about drugs, alcohol

My class has been through a lot since we started college in August 2019. We got one normal semester of college, then we got thrown into the middle of a pandemic. I still remember the day we got told we were going to have a two week spring break. It was exciting — I was going to get to be in Mexico for this extended time. Then I traveled to Mexico; my brother and I had the time of our lives. We went to the beach every day, and I got to read in the sun, soaking up every moment of vitamin D, sea air and happiness.