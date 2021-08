Almost a decade after Gearbox revealed that the company is “thinking about" bringing the Homeworld series to mobile platforms, a 2019 announcement at PAX West confirmed a from-the-ground-up-for-mobile entry in the series tentatively titled Homeworld Mobile was in development. We finally got our first showcase of gameplay soon after with beta details. Fast forward to today and after a prior closed beta, the Homeworld Mobile regional open beta has finally launched in Canada. There is no invitation needed for this and you can download it from Google Play. To celebrate this release, the team has released a brand new combat showcase trailer for Homeworld Mobile. Watch it below: