It’s still scorching hot at the Tokyo Olympics, which is really impacting the athletes competing for the tennis championship. In fact, the conditions are so sizzling that Novak Djokovic, the world’s top male player, pushed the International Tennis Federation to push back match times from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tokyo Olympics officials did and it still didn’t help that much. Indoor events are fine. It’s the outdoor ones with the issues.