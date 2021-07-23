Unconscious Bias: Uncovering our hidden tendencies
NEW YORK (Reuters) – In the workplace, it is one thing to deal with bias that is obvious and out in the open. But what about the biases you do not even realize you have?. That is called “unconscious bias,” and no matter how enlightened you are, you probably have some. It can stem from a hundred different things: your childhood, your location, your groups of friends, images you see in the media. It can exist in any number of areas, from race to gender to appearance to age.kdal610.com
Comments / 0