Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Unconscious Bias: Uncovering our hidden tendencies

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) – In the workplace, it is one thing to deal with bias that is obvious and out in the open. But what about the biases you do not even realize you have?. That is called “unconscious bias,” and no matter how enlightened you are, you probably have some. It can stem from a hundred different things: your childhood, your location, your groups of friends, images you see in the media. It can exist in any number of areas, from race to gender to appearance to age.

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biases#Scientific Research#Race#Reuters#The Carlyle Group#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Private Equity
News Break
Society
Related
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

How Unconscious Bias Influences The Dating Habits

It was a busy weekday when my phone rang. The number flashed across the screen, and I immediately smiled and answered – it was my matchmaker! After moving to Louisiana, I had taken some time to settle into the area, and now I was ready to date. I reached out to a matchmaker, and today, I’d learn about a potential new partner.
SocietyWorld Bank Blogs

Is there systemic bias in the classroom?

The events of this last year have not only kept us inside and isolated, but they have also forced us to reckon with how our biases can perpetuate disadvantage among historically marginalized populations. West Indian cricketer Michael Holding has called for the end of “brainwashing” in schools where children are not taught about the achievements of black people. In India, cosmetics companies have announced that they will stop marketing skin lightening creams, while a popular online matchmaking site has removed its skin tone filter. More recently, in the United States, we have started to question why events like the Tulsa Race Massacre or Native American experiences after 1900 do not appear in schools’ history curricula. A more obvious concern, though, is how disadvantaged children are treated in schools. Can systemic bias affect the way teachers assess their aptitude and potential?
adafruit.com

Sarita Menon: The Biases That Blind Us

Definitely worth a listen! From Sarita Menon and TED Talk. Human beings are hardwired to stereotype. Very often these deep-rooted and implicit biases end up blinding us to opportunities and stop us from achieving our true potential in life. Scientist, educator, and entrepreneur Dr. Sarita Menon shows how recognizing these biases in ourselves can empower us to rise above them and ensure that we raise children, especially young girls, who do the same.
Medical ScienceNewswise

Existing Drug Is Shown to Inhibit Virus That Causes COVID-19

Newswise — Scientists from the University of Chicago have found that the drug masitinib may be effective in treating COVID-19. The drug, which has undergone several clinical trials for human conditions but has not yet received approval to treat humans, inhibited the replication of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in human cell cultures and in a mouse model, leading to much lower viral loads.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Retronyms, Online Therapy, and Implicit Bias

A retronym is an adjective that provides previously unneeded specification, e.g., "acoustic guitar" or "snail mail." Using a retronym reveals biases in comparing the established with the new. An important example is our use of retronyms and other descriptors to reflect our attitudes toward therapy conducted in person versus online.
ScienceSFGate

Scientists Uncover an Ancestor of Modern Cannabis

Whether it’s being used for agricultural, medical or recreational purposes, cannabis has become increasingly ubiquitous around the globe. That, in turn, has led the plant in question to be studied with increasing scrutiny, whether it’s exploring what can be done with it to venturing into the plant’s long history. Now,...
Technologyarxiv.org

Extending Challenge Sets to Uncover Gender Bias in Machine Translation: Impact of Stereotypical Verbs and Adjectives

Human gender bias is reflected in language and text production. Because state-of-the-art machine translation (MT) systems are trained on large corpora of text, mostly generated by humans, gender bias can also be found in MT. For instance when occupations are translated from a language like English, which mostly uses gender neutral words, to a language like German, which mostly uses a feminine and a masculine version for an occupation, a decision must be made by the MT System. Recent research showed that MT systems are biased towards stereotypical translation of occupations. In 2019 the first, and so far only, challenge set, explicitly designed to measure the extent of gender bias in MT systems has been published. In this set measurement of gender bias is solely based on the translation of occupations. In this paper we present an extension of this challenge set, called WiBeMT, with gender-biased adjectives and adds sentences with gender-biased verbs. The resulting challenge set consists of over 70, 000 sentences and has been translated with three commercial MT systems: DeepL Translator, Microsoft Translator, and Google Translate. Results show a gender bias for all three MT systems. This gender bias is to a great extent significantly influenced by adjectives and to a lesser extent by verbs.
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

Anchoring Bias: How Decision-Making Is Biased by First Impressions

Anchoring bias in psychology is a cognitive bias that causes people to rely too much on the first piece of information they get when making decisions. The anchoring bias or anchoring effect or anchoring heuristic is a cognitive psychology finding that people over-emphasise the first piece of information they receive.
HealthMedPage Today

Gender Bias in the OR Is a Hazard to Patient Safety

It was a typical bustling morning in the pre-operative area where I was waiting for my patient to go back to the operating room (OR). I was reviewing my day ahead: after a short procedure in the OR, I had a full clinic day with multiple office procedures, and then was leaving immediately for an international conference where I would be teaching a course the next morning. At 7 a.m. I was walking back to the room to make sure they had my equipment when my cell phone rang. It was the OR command center.
Mental HealthThrive Global

What Is Negativity Bias and How to Overcome It

Although most people don’t know the term ‘negativity bias’, they apply this approach to life on a daily basis. Negativity bias means the human tendency to focus on negative experiences than positive ones. For example, many people focus on the negative aspects of their childhood even if they had far...
HealthKevinMD.com

Burnout and bias? Or medical gaslighting?

Five years into my practice as an academic allergist/immunologist, my perceptions continue to evolve. Though once primarily informed by my mentors’ wisdom, I continue incorporating my experiences as both physician and autoimmune patient to guide my practice. Though we all know medicine isn’t like it used to be, nostalgia is bittersweet. In its wake, the real question remains: how are we going to respond to ongoing changes and fight for the health of our patients and our colleagues?
Mental Healthspring.org.uk

Suggestibility: How Memory Is Biased By Suggestion

Suggestibility in psychology is a major contributor to wrongful convictions, through biased eyewitness testimony. Suggestibility in psychology refers to the tendency to fill in gaps in memory with information from others that may well be incorrect. When people are experiencing intense emotions, they show more suggestibility. In addition, some people...
Sciencedreamwidth.org

A biological mechanism to in-group bias?

Altruism, whether in rodents or humans, is motivated by social bonding and familiarity rather than sympathy or guilt. A decade after scientists discovered that lab rats will rescue a fellow rat in distress, but not a rat they consider an outsider, new research pinpoints the brain regions that drive rats to prioritize their nearest and dearest in times of crisis. It also suggests humans may share the same neural bias.
Softwarearxiv.org

Inferring bias and uncertainty in camera calibration

Accurate camera calibration is a precondition for many computer vision applications. Calibration errors, such as wrong model assumptions or imprecise parameter estimation, can deteriorate a system's overall performance, making the reliable detection and quantification of these errors critical. In this work, we introduce an evaluation scheme to capture the fundamental error sources in camera calibration: systematic errors (biases) and uncertainty (variance). The proposed bias detection method uncovers smallest systematic errors and thereby reveals imperfections of the calibration setup and provides the basis for camera model selection. A novel resampling-based uncertainty estimator enables uncertainty estimation under non-ideal conditions and thereby extends the classical covariance estimator. Furthermore, we derive a simple uncertainty metric that is independent of the camera model. In combination, the proposed methods can be used to assess the accuracy of individual calibrations, but also to benchmark new calibration algorithms, camera models, or calibration setups. We evaluate the proposed methods with simulations and real cameras.
Computer Scienceharvardmagazine.com

Bias in Artificial Intelligence

One of the more startling and instructive documentaries of the recent past is 2020’s Coded Bias, which explores a thorny dilemma: in modern society, artificial-intelligence systems increasingly govern and surveil people’s lives—algorithms now routinely make decisions about health care, housing, insurance, education, employment, banking, and policing—yet racial and gender biases are deeply embedded in many of these AI systems (for more background, read “Artificial Intelligence and Ethics,” January-February 2019, page 44).
Societyaninjusticemag.com

Forms Don’t Lie, They Reflect Our Internalised Biases

Giving the mother the same legal standing in all documentation processes as the father is critical in our fight for equality. Well, it is also the logical thing to do. A British court is reported to have explicitly held in 1340 that, “when a woman took a husband, she lost every surname except ‘wife of’”.
EducationHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

Mary Ann Deignan is a Managing Director, Jim Rossman is Managing Director and Co-Head of Capital Markets Advisory, and Christopher Couvelier is a Managing Director at Lazard. This post is based on a Lazard memorandum by Ms. Deignan, Mr. Rossman, Mr. Couvelier, Rich Thomas, Lauren Ortner, and Michael Hinz. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Long-Term Effects of Hedge Fund Activism by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, and Wei Jiang (discussed on the Forum here); Dancing with Activists by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, Wei Jiang, and Thomas Keusch (discussed on the Forum here); and Who Bleeds When the Wolves Bite? A Flesh-and-Blood Perspective on Hedge Fund Activism and Our Strange Corporate Governance System by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).

Comments / 0

Community Policy