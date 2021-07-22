Two Dead by Daylight ‘A Binding of Kin’ Characters Coming to Mobile Next Week
Behavior Interactive has today announced that two new characters from Dead by Daylight’s highly acclaimed chapter A Binding of Kin are coming to the mobile version of the game next week, July 26. Players will be able to take control of The Twins as a Killer and Élodie Rakoto as a Survivor. Fans will also be treated to brand new Uncommon Outfits for The Trickster and Yun-Jin Lee from All-Kill, the game’s latest original chapter.twinfinite.net
