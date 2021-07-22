Cancel
Two Dead by Daylight ‘A Binding of Kin’ Characters Coming to Mobile Next Week

By Alex Gibson
Twinfinite
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBehavior Interactive has today announced that two new characters from Dead by Daylight’s highly acclaimed chapter A Binding of Kin are coming to the mobile version of the game next week, July 26. Players will be able to take control of The Twins as a Killer and Élodie Rakoto as a Survivor. Fans will also be treated to brand new Uncommon Outfits for The Trickster and Yun-Jin Lee from All-Kill, the game’s latest original chapter.

